US envoy to China Qin Gang is not a Quartz “hammer” wolf warrior

China has a new man in Washington.

Qin Gang, 55, left for his new assignment on Tuesday and announced his arrival with a cheerful tweet from New York’s JFK Airport on Wednesday, July 28.

He later said he would quarantine for 14 days and then get to work.

US-China relations are not particularly warm at the moment, with officials from the two countries having another thorny meeting over the weekend, but in his first remarks to the United States, Qin struck a cordial note, as well as the obligatory reference to statesman Henry Kissinger, who aided the United States and Communist China to open diplomatic relations in the 1970s.

I firmly believe that the door to US-China relations, which is already open, cannot and should not be closed, said Qin, who replaces Cui Tiankai, who left in June after eight years in Washington.

Qin is a career diplomat who servedthree separate stays in the UK, most recently from 2010-2011, where he chaired a moment of well-being panda diplomacy during a better era of UK-China relations. While in Beijing, he handled Western European affairs for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, served as the ministry’s spokesperson and in 2018 was promoted to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Given Qins’ repeated postings to Britain, some were surprised not to see him return as Ambassador; Meanwhile, many expected this Zheng zeguang, who was posted to the United States twice, most recently from 2005 to 2008, and also served in the North America office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, would end up in Washington. Instead, Zheng arrived as China’s main envoy to Britain in June.

Everyone assumed [Qin] would be the next Ambassador to the UK. There was almost a natural split there, with one focused on the UK and the other on the US. In fact, it’s the other way around, said a person active in the British and Chinese community who crossed paths with Qin.

Some see Qins’ posting in Washington as a sign that proximity to Chinese President Xi Jinping, deepened in Qins’ day as the director of protocol responsible for arrangements for state visits, may have been a bigger factor in the choice than familiarity with the United States.

Qin has extensive experience dealing with Western media and politicians since his time in London, said Peter Martin, author of Chinese Civil Army: The Making of Wolf Warrior Diplomacy, a forthcoming book on the evolution of Chinese diplomacy. At the same time, if you speak with European diplomats who have dealt with him in recent years in Beijing, he is also able to deliver very, very harsh messages and show loyalty to Xi Jinping’s agenda in Beijing. a very personal level.

Where does Qin stand in Chinese diplomacy?

Long before the rise of the term wolf warrior, a reference to a particularly aggressive brand of nationalist messages from China, there have always been competing diplomatic tendencies, Martin notes. On the one hand, this involves trying to charm and persuade, as when welcoming former President Donald Trump to the Forbidden City, while the other is represented by the abrasive posture that now manifests itself in social media performance by resolutely undiplomatic diplomats.

Over the past decade, the combative tendency became more visible as China grew more confident, as the United States and other Western powers battled the global financial recession and later the pandemic. Xi wants China to speak up with more confidence, and a growing cult around the Chinese leader is encouraging his underlings to actively demonstrate that they are following his instructions.

While many may wonder if Qin will embody Wolf Warrior diplomacy in his new role, it should be noted that he is a veteran of an era of traditional Chinese diplomacy, much like Cui, rather than the one trained by the age of social media. Although he is known to vigorously defend China, and throw zingers at journalists During his two terms as spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, those who tracked him down or met him describe him as tough, but also cordial and eloquent.

I think it is one of those diplomats who is able to become a wolf warrior but also to soften it, it is more subtle than a mass wolf warrior, said the person who had met Qin in the Kingdom. -United. I suspect there is a core of steel there, because I just don’t see how you would get to this position without it.

Qin said China has the right to vigorously defend itself and rejected the term wolf warrior as used by evil wolves who are trying to smear the country. While he will deliver direct messages, we shouldn’t expect to see him tweet images calculated for gravely insult the American establishment or spread conspiracy theories about the origin of the coronavirus, in the manner of spokesperson Zhao Lijian, who developed a controversial Twitter character in Pakistan before being promoted to Deputy Director of Information at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2019.

The louder line style is more common among officials of slightly lower rank, rather than among the best Chinese envoys. consul in Rio de Janeiro or Kolkata, while Zhao was deputy head of mission while in Pakistan. Since last year, however, it has been adopted by the ambassadors of some European countries.but not in the USA.

Although we have seen examples of wolf warrior diplomacy against the United States, the tone has always been much more measured against the United States than against, say, Australia, Britain, France or Canada. , said Martin. And the reason is that China still recognizes the US economy and the US military is much, much bigger than China and it is not possible for China to deal with the US from the the same way it does with smaller countries. There is therefore a greater respect for competition integrated into it..

What can Qin accomplish as Chinese Ambassador to the United States?

In 2017, Qin proudly recalled the military flyover that Germany organized for Xis’ arrival in 2015.

The protocol is a demonstration of policy and a barometer of bilateral relations, he said on chinese tv in a series on diplomacy (video, 7:30 p.m.).

Considering this point of view, he must have found the temperature on his arrival in the United States rather cold. According to the South China Morning Post, he was not greeted by senior State Department officials, unlike high level hospitality granted to its predecessor Cui in 2013. In addition, it has no counterpart: the post of American ambassador to China is vacant since October 2020.

In these conditions, managing the American-Chinese relationship is not going to be easy. Qin acknowledged the difficulty of his new job in Wednesday’s remarks:

China and the United States, the two great countries that differ in their history, culture, social systems and stage of development, are entering a new cycle of mutual exploration, understanding and adaptation, trying to find a way to get along in the new era. China-US relations have reached a new critical turning point, facing not only many difficulties and challenges, but also great opportunities and potentials. The direction this important relationship will take is vital for the well-being of the Chinese and American peoples and for the future of the world. What the two peoples and the international community hope for is a strong, healthy and growing China-US relationship.

As China enters a pivotal year in 2022, it will be important to stabilize its ties with the United States. In February, for example, Beijing will host the Winter Olympics and a Campaign gathers momentum in US Congress to call for a boycott of the Games.

Later in the year, the Communist Party will hold its unmissable congress, which will set the conditions for the country’s leadership until 2027. Given that Xi rescinded mandates after the last congress, many Chinese political observers expect him to defy standards limiting the time in power to come. are developed after the three stormy decades of Mao Zedong’s reign.

Xi Jinpings’ candidacy for a third term as President of China will be controversial in the West and of course we have the ongoing investigation into the origins of the coronavirus. And then in the United States, you will have the midterm elections. So between those things, I think it’s very difficult to see how there can be some kind of bright spot in the US-China relationship or some kind of real positive momentum, Martin said. I think the best we can hope for is that kind of relationship stabilization, maybe more formal dialogues emerging and a leadership meeting at some point between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden.