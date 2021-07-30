Pakistan hesitates to take back fighters captured in Syria | World news





An international effort to repatriate Pakistani fighters captured by Kurdish groups in northern Syria has encountered problems due to Islamabad’s reluctance to recognize their nationality or give guarantees of their safety, people said on Friday. familiar with developments.

The effort was made through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to repatriate at least four Pakistani fighters captured by Kurdish forces while fighting for the Islamic State in northern Syria, have declared the persons named above on condition of anonymity.

However, there was an impasse between the ICRC and the Pakistani authorities over the formalities related to the repatriation process. The Pakistani side has been reluctant to acknowledge or confirm the identity of Pakistani fighters and other civilians held in camps run by Kurdish groups, residents said.

Another point of contention was the demand for a sovereign guarantee for the safety of fighters and repatriated foreign prisoners and the Pakistani side did not want to engage in it, added the population.

Over the years, the Pakistani government has denied reports that fighters from the Pakistani Taliban and other groups have traveled to Syria to fight alongside Sunni rebels opposed to President Bashar al-Assad or the Islamic State. Any acknowledgment of the presence of Pakistani fighters in Syria at this point would be a potential source of embarrassment for Islamabad.

According to a confidential report, around 21 Pakistani nationals, including civilians, have been held in camps run by Kurdish groups in northern Syria since June last year. Some of the detainees are women.

Pakistan is one of the very few countries from which Shiite and Sunni fighters have traveled to Syria. Liwa Zainebiyoun, a pro-government militia in Syria, has attracted Shia Muslims from northern and northwestern Pakistan since 2013, mainly from Kurram district and Gilgit-Baltistan. Several dozen Shiite fighters have died in action in Syria.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed to have sent their men to fight with the rebels in Syria, and some of these fighters established a base in Syria with the help of Arabs who had fought in Afghanistan before. The Pakistani Taliban were aided in these efforts by Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, a notorious anti-Shiite terrorist group.

There were also reports of around 50 Pakistani fighters killed in action by the Turkish army and Syrian forces in northwestern Syria in March 2020.

