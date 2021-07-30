44 days of Toba-Jakarta march, 3 activists want to meet Jokowi





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Three residents walking from the area Lake Toba, north of Sumatra, has now arrived in Jakarta. They want to meet President Joko Widodo and ask for closuresociety suspected of contaminating the environment. The three people were Togu Simorangkir, Anita Martha Hutagulung and Irwandi Sirait. Accompanied by eight other people, they had traveled approximately 1,800 kilometers in 44 days. The three men wanted directly to ask the president to shut down PT Toba Pulp Lestari (TPL) which had polluted their environment. “So it is a form of anger and indignation towards Toba Pulp Lestari, which has always been arbitrary towards indigenous peoples. So it is a form of accumulation,” Togu said at a virtual conference on Friday. (30/7). Togu said that when they faced PT TPL, they first thought of having a big protest. However, due to the current pandemic, this is not possible. Finally, Togu suggested that he take a walk in Jakarta to meet President Jokowi. “The aim is to convey aspirations to the president, to keep in touch,” Togu said. Togu’s arrival was greeted by a network of environmental activists, indigenous peoples and alliances representing 20 mass Batak organizations. However, due to the pandemic situation, the reception was held virtually. The General Secretary (Sekjen) of the Consortium for Agrarian Reform (KPA) Dewi Kartika regards this incident as an irony. Because small communities have to travel thousands of kilometers to get the justice they expect. “We should no longer need to see an irony where people have to walk to seek their own justice that has not been understood,” Dewi said. “He (earth) is dignity, we are capable of dying to defend our ancestral land, ”he continued. Meanwhile, the Archipelago Indigenous Peoples Alliance (AMAN) Secretary General Rukka Simbolinggi said the event reflected how indigenous peoples are protecting their ancestral lands. Photo: CNN Indonesia / Laudy Gracivia

Infographic Causes of agrarian conflict Photo: CNN Indonesia / Laudy GraciviaInfographic Causes of agrarian conflict According to him, each community has the obligation to defend the land inherited from its ancestors. “As a community, everything comes from our ancestors. The names we bear, the names we use come from our ancestors,” he said. The indigenous Batak community clashed with PT TPL employees in Natumingka village, Borbor district, Toba regency, North Sumatra. This incident happened at the end of May. The clashes were sparked by PT TPL’s plan to plant eucalyptus trees in the Natumingka customary area. As a result, dozens of local residents were injured. On the other hand, the director of PT Toba Pulp Lestari Tbk Jandres Silalahi explained that the plantation site is a concession area which has a state permit and has entered the 6th (sixth) period of planting rotation. This is based on the Decree of the Minister of Forests No. 493 / Kpts-II / 92 of June 1, 1992. Jo SK.307 / MenLHK / Setjen / HPL.P / 7/2020 concerning the granting of concession rights for the industry Plantation forests. Due to these clashes, PT TPL will continue to encourage dialogue and peaceful solutions with the community in order to find solutions to the problems. (iam / pmg)



