Former Donald Trump adviser to take on Caitlyn Jenner in Australian Big Brother





Omarosa Manigault Newman, former adviser to Donald Trump, sacked by the former president, would participate in the Australian Big Brother and face Caitlyn Jenner.

Former Donald Trump advisor Omarosa Manigault Newman was paid $ 450,000 ($ 320.00) to attend Australia’s Big Brother VIP, it is claimed.

Omarosa would face Caitlyn Jenner who was awarded $ 500,000 (358,000) to participate.

Omarosa, 47, is a television personality in the United States and a former White House insider.

A source told People: “Omarosa and Caitlyn should go head-to-head, especially over LGBTQ + issues.

“They are the two best paid of the coming season.”

Omarosa has previously appeared in the U.S. edition of Big Brother in 2019 where she came in fifth.

She first rose to fame in 2004 during the first season of The Apprentice USA, directed by Donald Trump.

Omarosa was director of communications for the Public Liaison Office during the Trump administration from January 2017 before being fired in December of the same year.

Omarosa then slammed Trump, 75, on Celebrity Big Brother USA, saying she would never vote for him again.

She also called Trump a racist in her 2018 book Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.

Melania Trump, the wife of the former US president, accused Omarosa of “lashing out” after claiming in her book that the First Lady “was counting the minutes” to divorce her husband.

Omarosa said the couple’s relationship is over and Melania is simply waiting for the president to lose power before leaving him.

The former apprentice candidate also told TV show host Lorraine Kelly that Melania was “turned away” by her husband.

In his 2018 book, Newman wrote, “In my opinion, Melania counts every minute until he’s gone and she can get a divorce.

“If Melania tried to extract the ultimate humiliation and leave him while he was in office, he would find a way to punish her.”

She added that Trump could potentially try to revoke his wife’s citizenship.

Former Trump press secretary Sarah Sanders previously said Newman’s book was “riddled with lies and false accusations.”

Newman also told Lorraine Kelly that the Trumps had a “very strange marriage.”

Caitlyn has been campaigning for governor of California from the hotel quarantine in Australia – with recall elections taking place in less than two months.

The Olympic gold medalist has been criticized for traveling from California to Sydney to appear on the reality show.

But she defended her decision to participate.

She told Fox News on Sunday that “[un]like most politicians, I honor my contract. “

Caitlyn has not confirmed her involvement with Big Brother VIP, but said her visit to Australia has been scheduled for “months.”

