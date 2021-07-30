Boris Johnson and Carrie to join Queen at Balmoral for first summer without Philip





Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are expected to join the Queen at Balmoral for her first summer without Prince Philip. Her Majesty is reportedly keen to bring the newlywed couple to their Highland retreat in September if Scotland’s coronavirus restrictions are lifted, according to The mirror. The monarch usually sends an invitation to his prime minister, asking them to spend a long weekend at his annual vacation spot – but before anything is agreed, Buckingham Palace and Downing Street must wait to see if Nicola Sturgeon gives the green light. Read more:Meghan Markle showed “a tremendous amount of planning and ambition in marrying Prince Harry” The prime minister wants to end all restrictions on August 9, but has said it will depend on the data. With her late husband, The Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April at the age of 99, the Queen spent six weeks on the 50,000-acre Royal Deeside estate last year. However, the couple – who had been isolating themselves together for months in Windsor – had to form a tight-knit bubble with the staff and couldn’t entertain the guests.





Press to play The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now But if this year’s stay continues, the Johnsons, and perhaps a Prime Minister or Governor General of the Commonwealth of Nations, will likely be invited to a picnic with the monarch. A Downing Street spokeswoman said yesterday: No decision has been made yet. The Queen will resume public duties in the fall, when she is expected to participate in more face-to-face engagements. Get the latest news straight to your inbox via our daily newsletter.

