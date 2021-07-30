Brutal murder highlights violence against women in Pakistan :: WRAL.com





ISLAMABAD – The last hours of Noor Mukadam have been filled with terror. Beaten several times, the 27-year-old jumped out of a window but was dragged back, beaten again and ultimately beheaded. A childhood friend has been charged with her murder.

The gruesome death last week in an upscale neighborhood in the Pakistani capital Islamabad is the latest in a series of attacks on women in Pakistan, where human rights activists say such gender-based attacks are underway. increase as the country moves towards greater religious extremism. .

Mukadam was the daughter of a diplomat, and her status as a member of the country’s elite highlighted the relentless and growing violence against women in Pakistan, prominent human rights activist Tahira Abdullah said. But the majority of women victims of such violence belong to the country’s poor and middle classes, and their deaths often go unreported or, when they are, often ignored.

I could give you a list longer than my arm, just in a week of attacks on women, Abdullah said. Pakistan’s epidemic of sexual crimes and violence against women is a silent epidemic. No one sees it. Nobody talks about it.

Yet Pakistan’s parliament this month failed to pass a bill to protect women from domestic violence, including attacks by a husband. Instead, he asked a council of Islamic ideology to comment on the measure, the same council that had previously said it was okay for a husband to beat his wife.

According to a Human Rights Watch report released earlier this year, data collected from domestic violence hotlines across the country showed a 200% increase in domestic violence between January and March of the year. last. The numbers were even worse after March, when the COVID-19 lockdowns began, according to the report.

In 2020, Pakistan was near the bottom of the World Economic Forum’s global gender index, ranking 153 out of 156 countries, ahead of only Iraq, Yemen and Afghanistan, which ranked last despite billions of dollars. dollars spent and 20 years of international attention. on gender issues there.

Most of the attacks in Pakistan are so-called honor killings, perpetrated by a brother, father or other male relative. Each year, more than 1,000 women are killed in this way, many of which go unreported, according to human rights activists.

According to the HRW report, authorities have failed to establish adequate protection or accountability for abuses against women and girls, including so-called “honor killings” and forced marriages.

Rights groups have sharply criticized Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government, saying he is bending to the religious right and apologizing for attacks on women.

A former cricketer star who married three times, Khan once had a reputation as a womanizer, but has now embraced a conservative Islam. He maintains close ties with a religious cleric who blamed COVID-19 on the misdeeds of women. He once seemed to blame the women for the attacks on the men saying, if you create temptation in society… it has consequences in society.

His Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Khan’s statements were taken out of context and denied that violence against women was on the rise, without providing any evidence. He said his government encourages women in politics and sports and in provinces where the Khan party dominates human rights legislation has been strengthened.

I think this perception is not really close to reality, that in Pakistan women are not safe or maybe there is misogyny in practice in Pakistan, Chaudhry said in an interview.

Yet last week one of Khan’s cabinet ministers, Ali Amin Gandapur, told a rally of thousands of supporters, mostly men, that he would slap and slap an opposition political leader.

Last September, a senior police officer blamed a woman who was ambushed and raped in front of her two children, saying she should not have traveled at night and without a man.

Such remarks reflect an increase in ultra-conservative and even extremist religious values ​​in Pakistan, said Amir Rana of the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies.

The country has seen an explosion of religious organizations and religious political parties, many of which hold extreme beliefs, said Rana, whose organization tracks and documents extremism in Pakistan.

These organizations have a huge reach in most towns and cities, where they provide services ranging from education to health care, and therefore have a great capacity to influence social values, said Rana.

The history of religious extremism in Pakistan is complicated, and Chaudhry, the Minister of Information, argued that America shares responsibility for the role it played in the region in the 1980s. Back then, the US-aided Pakistani military dictator used religious fervor to inspire Afghans to fight an invading Soviet Union. Many of these Afghans ended up in Pakistan as refugees.

And very conveniently now the American media and the American authorities … are blaming all of Pakistan and have left the region, “he said.

But Abdullah, the rights activist, said Pakistan cannot shirk its own responsibility, noting that the same dictator, General Mohammad Zia-ul Haq, has introduced Islamic laws that, among other things, have reduced women’s inheritance rights, limited the value of their testimony in court, and made reporting rape nearly impossible by requiring four male witnesses.

In the assault on Mukadam, the police charged Zahir Jaffar, the son of a wealthy industrialist, with murder. The first reports say that she was killed after rejecting her marriage proposal. It is not known if Jaffar has a lawyer.

The brutality of the assault, the attacker used what are known as brass knuckles and the fear that his high social status means he could be released, prompted many Pakistanis to speak out. They staged protests and a candlelight vigil and launched a #justicefornoor social media campaign to anticipate attempts to use influence and money to get the defendants out of the country.

In a petition circulating online, the author called on the country’s legal system to hold the perpetrators to account. We demand justice. We demand it quickly. We demand it for Noor. We demand it for all women.

Zarqa Khan, a student who attended a candlelight vigil for Mukadam, lamented how religion now permeates so much of life in Pakistan and how fearful she is today to walk the streets alone.

I no longer felt safe outside, Khan said. And that shouldn’t be the scenario.

