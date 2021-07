China’s space propaganda blitz continues at new planetarium

Shanghai (AFP) China has opened the doors to what it touts as the world’s largest planetarium, a sleek new Shanghai installation showcasing the country’s recent extraterrestrial exploits while notably downplaying those of space pioneers like the United States. Beijing has spent much of this year bombarding the public with information about the country’s growing space prowess, as part of a larger propaganda blitz highlighting Chinese achievements under the ruling Communists to mark the 100th anniversary of the country. left. In recent months, China has landed a spacecraft on Mars, launched a rover to explore it, and sent the first astronauts to a Chinese space station. Spacecraft-scale replicas of these and other missions feature prominently at the Shanghai New Planetarium, along with peons of China’s rapid scientific advancements and clips of President Xi Jinping speaking to taikonauts. from the country. “This year, several astronauts have been to space, which is a source of pride for China,” said a woman named Zhou, who brought her young daughter. “I wanted my child to have knowledge about space from an early age.” # photo1 In contrast, the pioneering space travel efforts of the then Soviet Union and China’s geopolitical rival, the United States, are only mentioned in passing, if at all. The 1969 U.S. moon landing is only briefly referenced in a small, crisp display, and a section called “Space Heroes” only lists two Russian cosmonauts as well as Yang Liwei, the first person to be sent into space. by the Chinese space program. The planetarium features working telescopes and a range of interactive exhibits on the origins of the universe and the history of astronomy, including Chinese versions of Copernicus and other luminaries explaining their theoretical breakthroughs. The building was designed by Ennead Architects in New York City and looks like a union of swirling galaxies. It covers 38,000 square meters (420,000 square feet) of floor space – roughly the equivalent of five football fields – and costs 600 million yuan ($ 93 million), according to Chinese media. AFP 2021

