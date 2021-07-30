BNI Distributes President Jokowi’s BPUM Program Again

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia– As part of the National Economic Recovery Program (PEN), PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk or BNI has again been appointed by the government, in this case the Ministry of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (UKM ), to distribute Productive Presidential Assistance (Banpres) in the form of the Assistance Productive aux Micro Entreprises (BPUM) program in 2021.

The distribution of BPUM 2021 began to symbolically take place at the State Palace, Jakarta, Friday, July 30, 2021 with very strict health protocols. The event took place in the presence of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, the Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs Teten Masduki, the CEO of BNI Royke Tumilaar and representatives of the beneficiaries.

This event was also attended by representatives of the beneficiaries of 4 BNI points of sale in the branches of Medan, Tasikmalaya, Pasuruan and Denpasar who were connected online.

“BNI has the confidence of the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs to distribute Presidential Productive Aid to micro-enterprises in 2021 in the amount of IDR 1.2 million per person. Beneficiaries of aid or economic actors designated by the Ministry of Cooperatives & SMEs. in Indonesia, ”Royke said.

BNI was chosen as the channeling bank because it is able to provide a well-integrated distribution system, from the opening of the collective account to the phase of monitoring disbursements. BNI is also able to facilitate the account creation process for recipients (with the burekol system or the opening of a collective account) so that recipients only have to complete the account activation process before that backup books and debit cards can be picked up at BNI points of sale.

Thus, the aid can be immediately used for productive activities as part of the national economic recovery (PEN). The space provided for the account activation process can be found in all BNI branches.

In addition, BNI will provide a special account activation location for areas quite remote from the nearest BNI branch. BNI services in all branches are always attentive to health protocols with an orderly queue system.

Distribute various social assistance

BNI also has experience in delivering social assistance programs (bansos) to the community. First, BNI worked with the Ministry of Social Affairs to distribute aid from the Espoir Famille Program, which has had an impact on 4.1 million beneficiaries since 2016. BNI has also distributed funds Assistance from the Basic Food Program to 5.5 million beneficiaries since 2017.

Second, jointly with the Ministry of Education and Culture, organized the Smart Indonesia program which has distributed funds to 3 million beneficiaries since 2012. Third, helped the Ministry of Religion to organize the Smart Indonesia program which has reached 1.5 million students since 2018.

Fourth, cooperate with the pre-employment card project management office to distribute the pre-employment cards. In total, 8.4 million beneficiaries have been channeled by the BNI since 2020. In this case, the BNI is the only bank and partner for the development of the digital pre-employment system.

Fifth, support the Ministry of Research and Technology / National Agency for Research and Innovation in distributing aid to 818,000 students since 2018. Sixth, with the Ministry of Public Works and Social Housing for organize a self-help program stimulating housing. A total of 12,000 grants have been granted since 2018.

Seventh, together with the Ministry of Agriculture, they have distributed 1,709 welfare seeds to farmer groups since 2019.

In addition to providing functionality and convenience in the aid distribution process, BNI ensures the safety of clients by applying high standards to the security of financial transaction data.

“We thank the government for continuing to trust BNI as the channel bank for various welfare programs, banks and subsidy programs. All digitization innovations in the distribution of welfare, aid programs government and grants are the efforts of BNI in its function as a development agent of each government program, including ensuring that all social assistance programs, banks and grants are distributed cashless (cashless) and fulfill the 6Ts of right on target, the right quality, the right quantity, the right price, the right time, and the right administration, ”Royke concluded.

[Gambas:Video CNBC]

(battery / battery)



