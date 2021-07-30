Politics
BNI Distributes President Jokowi’s BPUM Program Again
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia– As part of the National Economic Recovery Program (PEN), PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk or BNI has again been appointed by the government, in this case the Ministry of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (UKM ), to distribute Productive Presidential Assistance (Banpres) in the form of the Assistance Productive aux Micro Entreprises (BPUM) program in 2021.
The distribution of BPUM 2021 began to symbolically take place at the State Palace, Jakarta, Friday, July 30, 2021 with very strict health protocols. The event took place in the presence of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, the Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs Teten Masduki, the CEO of BNI Royke Tumilaar and representatives of the beneficiaries.
This event was also attended by representatives of the beneficiaries of 4 BNI points of sale in the branches of Medan, Tasikmalaya, Pasuruan and Denpasar who were connected online.
“BNI has the confidence of the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs to distribute Presidential Productive Aid to micro-enterprises in 2021 in the amount of IDR 1.2 million per person. Beneficiaries of aid or economic actors designated by the Ministry of Cooperatives & SMEs. in Indonesia, ”Royke said.
BNI was chosen as the channeling bank because it is able to provide a well-integrated distribution system, from the opening of the collective account to the phase of monitoring disbursements. BNI is also able to facilitate the account creation process for recipients (with the burekol system or the opening of a collective account) so that recipients only have to complete the account activation process before that backup books and debit cards can be picked up at BNI points of sale.
Thus, the aid can be immediately used for productive activities as part of the national economic recovery (PEN). The space provided for the account activation process can be found in all BNI branches.
In addition, BNI will provide a special account activation location for areas quite remote from the nearest BNI branch. BNI services in all branches are always attentive to health protocols with an orderly queue system.
Distribute various social assistance
BNI also has experience in delivering social assistance programs (bansos) to the community. First, BNI worked with the Ministry of Social Affairs to distribute aid from the Espoir Famille Program, which has had an impact on 4.1 million beneficiaries since 2016. BNI has also distributed funds Assistance from the Basic Food Program to 5.5 million beneficiaries since 2017.
Second, jointly with the Ministry of Education and Culture, organized the Smart Indonesia program which has distributed funds to 3 million beneficiaries since 2012. Third, helped the Ministry of Religion to organize the Smart Indonesia program which has reached 1.5 million students since 2018.
Fourth, cooperate with the pre-employment card project management office to distribute the pre-employment cards. In total, 8.4 million beneficiaries have been channeled by the BNI since 2020. In this case, the BNI is the only bank and partner for the development of the digital pre-employment system.
Fifth, support the Ministry of Research and Technology / National Agency for Research and Innovation in distributing aid to 818,000 students since 2018. Sixth, with the Ministry of Public Works and Social Housing for organize a self-help program stimulating housing. A total of 12,000 grants have been granted since 2018.
Seventh, together with the Ministry of Agriculture, they have distributed 1,709 welfare seeds to farmer groups since 2019.
In addition to providing functionality and convenience in the aid distribution process, BNI ensures the safety of clients by applying high standards to the security of financial transaction data.
“We thank the government for continuing to trust BNI as the channel bank for various welfare programs, banks and subsidy programs. All digitization innovations in the distribution of welfare, aid programs government and grants are the efforts of BNI in its function as a development agent of each government program, including ensuring that all social assistance programs, banks and grants are distributed cashless (cashless) and fulfill the 6Ts of right on target, the right quality, the right quantity, the right price, the right time, and the right administration, ”Royke concluded.
[Gambas:Video CNBC]
(battery / battery)
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20210730154330-4-264940/bni-kembali-salurkan-program-bpum-presiden-jokowi
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]