Is the Pax Sinica possible? by Lee Jong-Wha

Chinese President Xi Jinping seems to want to build a Pax Sinica, which would compete with and even replace the Pax Americana that has prevailed since the end of World War II. But to realize this vision, China will have to overcome daunting internal and external challenges.

SEOUL For nearly a decade, Chinese President Xi Jinping has promised to bring the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. This promise, which he dubbed the Chinese Dream, took on a clearer form with the introduction of the two centennial goals: to build a moderately prosperous society by 2021 (the centenary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, CCP) and to become a modern socialist country in 2049 (100 years after the founding of the People’s Republic). Today, China is a hundred years younger and, according to Xi, it has achieved his first goal. Is the China Dream close at hand?

While the second goal of the centenary precise goals such as strength, prosperity, democracy, harmony and cultural progress, it also represents a vision of China as a global economic and political power. In the end, Xi seems to want build a Pax sinica, which would compete with and even replace the American Pax which has prevailed since the end of World War II.

These are ambitious goals. But China is no stranger to ambition or success. While the CCP made serious mistakes in the early years of the People’s Republics, it has since ruled the country in a remarkable way. economic and social transformation. For more than three decades, China has achieved double-digit annual GDP growth. Hundreds of millions of people have been lifted out of poverty.

This transformation was made possible by capitalism with Chinese characteristics, a system that has proven to be far more efficient and sustainable than many had imagined. The Chinese state has played a central role in mobilizing resources, building national infrastructure, supporting exporting companies, and facilitating inflows of foreign capital and technology.

China’s track record proves that an authoritarian political system does not prevent development and can in fact lead to rapid progress. In fact, on the question of which political system dictatorship or democracy is best suited to economic development, the evidence is ambiguous.

Daron Acemoglu and James A. Robinson have does the case that extractive political institutions, in which political power is concentrated in the hands of a small group of people, lead to extractive economic institutions, in which the ruling class exploits the majority. According to them, this results in weaker incentives for most economic agents to engage in productive economic activities.

Yet Chinese extractive political institutions have built inclusive economic institutions. Like authoritarian governments in East Asia such as the Lee Kuan Yews regime in Singapore and the one-party government of Park Chung-hees in South Korea, the authoritarian government has used its power to enforce implementing sound economic policies, thus achieving both political stability and strong economic growth.

This does not guarantee, however, that the China Dream will come true. As many commentators have pointed out, China faces enormous internal and external challenges, which could hamper economic development and fuel political instability.

For starters, after decades of strict family planning policies, China’s working-age population is set to shrink by 170 million over the next 30 years. Meanwhile, rates of return on investment have fallen, productivity growth has stagnated, and China’s underdeveloped financial system is not necessarily allocating resources to the most productive uses, unprofitable zombie firms and Heavily indebted local governments receiving far more than they should.

Today, the Chinas per capita income $ 10,484 in 2020 remains well below that of advanced economies, like Japan ($ 40,146) and the United States ($ 63,416), and the chances of continued quick wins are fading. GDP Rate of growth in 2012-20 was on average 6.5% per year, well below the double-digit figures of the past and it is should drop at 3-4% over the next 30 years.

In addition, the rapid growth of the Chinese private sector could pose a challenge to the model of Chinese state capitalism. Already, large private companies are reluctant to follow government guidelines as they once did.

Chinese leaders are cracking down on those who challenge them, including Alibaba founder Jack Ma (for publicly criticizing government regulations) and the ride-sharing platform Didi Chuxing (which flouted the government by going public on the New York). But, while tech giants need to be better regulated, this harsh approach could hamper entrepreneurship and stifle innovation.

All of this could undermine the legitimacy of the CPC. As GDP growth falters, growing income and wealth disparities between regions and social groups threaten to fuel popular frustration, and even political unrest. And this comes at a time when the CCP’s ability to impose its will is dwindling, largely due to the parties’ own success in creating a strong middle class, which now includes more than 700 million people, and it is growing rapidly, not least because of the rapid expansion of education. Over the past 20 years, the enrollment rate in higher education skyrocketed from 8% to 54%.

According to sociologist Seymour Martin Lipsets Modernization Theory, the growth of an educated middle class often leads to democratization, as this group demands the rights, freedoms and political participation that they realize are possible. This is what happened in Korea in the 1980s, and the same could happen in China, although it is difficult to predict what could catalyze such a change, and when.

The outside environment does not help. To support economic growth and therefore the legitimacy of the CPC, China must maintain its position as a major global manufacturer. It must continue to secure raw materials and intermediate goods, such as semiconductor chips, through a stable global supply chain, and it must continue to export finished products to the United States and other markets. global. This will be very difficult to do, unless China finds a painless way out of its ongoing trade and technology war with the United States.

Finally, to gain the respect of the world, China will have to start upholding democratic values ​​and norms and cultivating peaceful relations with other countries. American Pax has survived for so long, as many countries, including China’s neighbors, depend heavily on the United States for trade, finance, technology, and security. They will be reluctant to accept Pax sinica, unless China offers them better. And it must start with pax.