UK ministers back companies that insist staff must be fully vaccinated
British ministers gave their approval to companies banning staff from returning to office until they have had two shots of Covid-19, but stressed the government would not make it law.
Grant Shapps, secretary of transportation, said Friday it was a “good idea” for some companies to insist on double vaccination for staff returning to the workplace.
In the United States, major companies, including Google, Facebook and Netflix, are implementing policies requiring all staff to be fully vaccinated to enter their workplace, with some medical exemptions, however.
In Britain, some companies, including Pimlico Plumbers, are also pursuing a “no jab, no job” policy.
When asked if he would support similar proposals from more UK-based companies, Shapps said: “We are not going to pass this legislation that every adult has to be double vaccinated before to go back to the office, but yes that’s a good idea and yes some businesses will need it, ”he told Sky News.
This follows a comment from Dominic Raab, the Foreign Minister, who described compulsory vaccination as “smart policy” for business.
But Jonathan Reynolds, parallel work and pensions secretary, said compulsory vaccination was “not the way to go.”
“I do not agree with what I heard from the secretary of transport. I think in terms of vaccine passports they’re not for everyday life – not for work, not for nibbling in the pub or getting a pint of milk, ”he said.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under increasing pressure to copy Wales and bring forward the August 16 date when fully vaccinated people in England can avoid self-isolation when questioned by the app NHS Covid-19.
Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labor Party, said on Friday the existing system was causing “a summer of chaos for British businesses and British families” and should be ended sooner.
Wales Premier Mark Drakeford said on Thursday he would move the date to August 7 for double-bitten adults to escape self-isolation. The Welsh government has said this will “ease the pressure on vital services”.
Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish Prime Minister, had already announced two weeks ago that the Scottish rules would be changed from August 9, with “nuts” people having to take a Covid test but not self-isolate.
More than a million people were asked to self-isolate last week after being contacted either directly by the NHS Test and Trace program or by its app. Last week alone, 689,313 alerts were sent to app users.
This “pingdemia” has resulted in severe labor shortages in some critical industries such as food distribution, power generation and automobile manufacturing. As a result, business groups have been pleading with ministers for weeks to move the August 16 date forward.
But while the government has created a limited list of exemptions for some workers in the most sensitive sectors – such as defense, prisons and waste collection – it has so far stood firm.
Starmer said in a statement that the government failed to adequately explain the self-isolation system. “The Conservative government has never been able to explain the logic of its self-isolation rules and just repeated the same mistakes over and over again,” he said.
“The government’s botched approach to this global pandemic is crippling our economy and creating real problems for businesses and families. Welsh Labor has shown what can be done and it is time for the Conservatives to do the same.
Shapps defended the government’s decision to retain the Aug. 16 date on Friday, arguing ministers remained cautious.
“People who self-isolate have been a factor that has saved many lives as it turns out that one in three people who are asked to self-isolate end up developing symptoms, so it’s, if you want, the only remaining action that’s being taken right now, ”he told Sky News.
Johnson and Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, sparked outrage when told to self-isolate 12 days ago and first sought to escape through a little-known pilot testing program, before d ‘do a quick U-turn.
The Welsh change comes on the day most coronavirus restrictions in the region are lifted, several weeks later than England.
