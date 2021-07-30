Modi is making a big effort to make India green

When Mukesh Ambani speaks, investors are inclined to listen.

Shares of its Mumbai-based conglomerate,



Trusted industries



(ticker: RIL.India), have quadrupled in the past five years, moving from oil refining to telecommunications and the Internet through its subsidiary Jio Platforms. This made Ambani the richest person in Asia, worth around $ 77 billion.

Today, the mogul promises to spend $ 10 billion on renewable energy over the next three years. He is not alone. Ambanis’ future giga factories for solar panels and storage batteries will complement the green energy investments of India’s # 2 billionaire Gautam Adani and



Power of Tata



(TATAPOWER.India), the utility arm of the diversified group best known for steel and automotive.

All eyes are on Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ goal of quintuple the country’s renewable energy production by 2030. For the climate, it’s a great alliance, says Tim Buckley, director for Asia. South at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. India is the most exciting market for renewable energy.

If it works.

India has been a big laggard in green energy. The third largest electricity market in the world, it still derives more than half of its electricity from abundant domestic coal. Solar and wind contribute around 10%, but the economy has tilted in favor of renewable energies. A new solar power plant generates megawatts a third cheaper than existing coal-fired power plants, according to Buckley. Tata Power aims to go from 30% to at least 50% renewable energy by 2025.

Even India’s richest organizations can only raise a fraction of the estimated $ 500 billion needed for Modis’ green ambitions. The private capital that supports the production and equipment of renewable energies is held hostage to a transmission network that is largely in the hands of the state. Or, more precisely, in the hands of 36 different states and territories. State-level distribution companies often do not cover the full cost of providing electricity, says Will Riley, portfolio manager of Guinness Atkinson Alternative Energy Fund. The country needs massive transmission upgrades.

More capital could flow through the expansion of the shortlist of publicly traded renewable energy companies in India.



Adani’s green energy



(ADANIGREEN.India) produced seismic returns on a tiny free float. The Adani Empire is under investigation by securities regulators.

ReNew Power, a non-oligarchic producer whose private investors include



Goldman Sachs



and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, which has just filed an initial public offering on the Nasdaq via a merger with a specialized American acquisition company. President Sumant Sinha aims to raise $ 1.2 billion and hopes to go public in August. He refuses to call ReNew Power a pioneer. Other IPOs will take time, he says. Other businesses need to grow and find their niches.

There is also the small matter of depending on India’s unfriendly neighbor, China, for most of the inputs needed for its green energy revolution. Modi has imposed a 40% tariff on Chinese solar modules. Ultimately, this could stimulate national substitution. During this time, it will increase the costs of the generators.

The government is also taking action to help the industry, says ReNew Powers Sinha. It has set clean energy purchasing targets for utilities and allows renewable energy producers to use the national transportation grid for free, among other stimuli.

Either way, India needs a lot more electricity. The International Energy Agency forecasts annual demand growth of 5% until 2040. Solar and wind power are now the cheapest ways to meet this demand. It’s a compelling equation, despite all the obstacles. b

