Trump urged senior Justice Department officials to declare 2020 election “corrupt”, notes say





Then-President Donald Trump lobbied senior Justice Department officials in a phone call in late December to declare the election he lost corrupt, and leave the rest to him and to him. his Republican allies in Congress, according to contemporary handwritten notes taken by officials during the appeal.

Trump lobbied senior Justice Department officials in a Dec. 27 phone call with then-Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and his deputy in command Richard Donoghue as part of an effort to undo Joe Biden’s victory.

Donoghue commemorated the conversation in handwritten notes, which the House oversight committee released on Friday. The committee is investigating Trump’s efforts to push bogus election allegations in a bid to overturn the results and stay in power.

In response to Rosen saying the Justice Department “cannot” and “will not snap its fingers” to change the outcome of an election, Trump is quoted in the notes as saying, “Don’t expect that you do that, just say the election was corrupt “and” leave the rest to me and the R congressmen “.

Trump added: “We have an obligation to tell people this was an illegal and corrupt election,” Donoghue said.

While Donoghue does not name the lawmakers referenced in this comment, at other points in the conversation he does note that Trump is referring to Representatives Jim Jordan, R-Ohio and Scott Perry, R-Pa., And Senator Ron Johnson. , R- Wisconsin.

“These handwritten notes show that President Trump directly called on our country’s leading law enforcement agency to take action to overturn a free and fair election in the final days of his presidency,” said the president of the government. House Oversight Committee, Carolyn Maloney, DN.Y., in a statement. statement regarding the documents his committee obtained. “The Committee has started scheduling interviews with key witnesses to investigate the full extent of the corruption of former presidents, and I will use all the tools at my disposal to ensure that all testimony is secured without delay.”

Throughout the conversation, which took place less than two weeks before the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill, Trump said the Justice Department was “failing” in its role, that “people were angry” and “blamed” the DOJ “for inaction,” according to Donoghue’s notes.

“You might not be following the internet like I do,” Trump said, according to the notes.

Rosen and Donoghue repeatedly said during the call that the allegations of voter fraud were false.

According to Donoghue’s notes, the men told Trump they had done hundreds of interviews in dozens of investigations and that his claims in a number of swing states were not supported by evidence. .

They told Trump “up front” that he was getting false information or that the claim was “just not supported by the evidence.”

The Justice Department provided the notes to Maloney’s committee, which is investigating the Trump administration’s efforts to overturn last fall’s election.

Last month, the House Oversight Committee released emails provided to it by the Justice Department, detailing Trump’s repeated efforts to reverse his loss. These emails showed Mark Meadows, then White House chief of staff, emailing Rosen a translated document from a person in Italy who claimed without evidence that he had “direct knowledge” of a conspiracy. involving Italians altering election results, then loading them into “satellites.”

On January 1, Meadows emailed department heads about the Italian conspiracy and complaints in Georgia and New Mexico, a state Trump lost by more than 10 points. “Pure madness,” Donoghue wrote to Rosen of the effort.

