Imran Khans PTI backs Taliban terrorist Mazhar Shah for reserved seat in POK





Imran Khan’s political team, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backs former Afghan Taliban leader for a reserved seat – Ulema-e-Mashaikh – in the legislature of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) to advance the strategy of spreading Rawalpindis Islamic extremism in Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh. Mazhar Shah Saeed aka Abdullah Shah Mazhar was the leader of the Taliban in the province of Afghanistan, who together with PTI POK General Secretary Abdul Majeed Khan filed the application documents on the PTI ticket for Ulema headquarters -e-Mashaikh.

Mazhar Shah Saeed aka Abdullah Shah Mazhar is from the Lawat region in the Neelam Valley. He lived for a long time in Karachi where he served as Khatib in a local mosque. In the past, Mazhar Saeed Shah was actively involved in “Afghan Jihad” and has also held important positions in a province of Afghanistan in the Taliban hierarchy since the fall of the government of Dr Najib (Mohammad Najibullah) in Kabul. Mazhar Saeed began his “jihadist” journey from the banned terrorist organization Harkat-ul-Mujahideen and went on to hold important positions in another banned terrorist organization Jaish-e-Muhammad under the tutelage of Maulana Masood Azhar.

Mazhar Shah Saeed has been banned in several areas for his provocative speeches. After his provocative speech in Neelam Valley went viral on social media, he was included in the Hate Speech Personalities category by several social media platforms.

In 2008, a terrorist named Riaz Hussain was killed during operations by Indian security forces on the Indian side of Jammu and Kashmir. This terrorist Riaz Hussain was operating under the instructions of Mazhar Saeed Shah, who in turn was linked to Islamic extremists Jaish-e-Muhammad in Pakistan’s Sindh province.

In 2001, Al-Furqan was established after the United States added Jaish-e-Muhammad and other organizations to its list of terrorist organizations. Mazhar Saeed Shah was also part of this Al-Fuqran. Later, Mazhar Saeed Shah got into disagreements with Maulana Masood Azhar, after which he formed an organization called Tehreek-e-Ghalba-e-Islam. In 2011, he joined the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and contested the elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from the Neelam Valley, but lost.

Recently, the visit of radical Islamist extremist Maulana Fazlur Rehman to the Neelam Valley was organized by Mazhar Shah Saeed.

When the Pakistani military announced the July 26 POK elections, Mazhar Saeed announced he was joining the Muslim Conference. However, when Mazhar Saeed was refused a ticket, he joined the group All Jammu and Kashmir Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Mahmood Al-Hassan. This organization was formed by rebelling against Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Immediately after that, Mazhar Saeed Shah was appointed chairman of the party’s parliamentary council, but no candidate was able to qualify for the final. Then Mazhar Saeed Shah again approached Fazlur Rehman and installed the flags of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazlur Rehman group) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on his car. Mazhar Saeed is now very close to Fazlur Rehman.

Interestingly, Mazhar Saeed has been missing for some time. It was rumored that he was in the custody of the authorities, but after a long period of detention, he was released after becoming physically very weak.

Mazhar Saeed Shah’s older brother Mufti Abul Baba Shah Manzoor (real name Tahir Shah) is a teacher in Jamia Al-Rasheed, Karachi. Jihadists who began writing about Pakistani extremism after the Taliban government was established in Afghanistan are regular editors of the weekly Zarb-e-Momin. Mufti Abul Baba Shah Mansoor has also written several books including ‘Dajjal’.

The appointment of radical Islamist extremists like Mazhar Saeed Shah for the reserved seat of the Ulema-e-Mashaykh in Pakistani Kashmir (POK) reflects the thinking of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Readers should remember that Imran Khan has been accused of being an open supporter of the Taliban in the past, which has earned him the title of “Taliban Khan”.

Statements made by Federal Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other government officials following the Taliban’s advance after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, as well as information released by the news agency States have further softened Islamabad’s attitude towards the Taliban.

It is clear that Rawalpindi and Islamabad made it a state policy to free Islamic extremists in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in order to disturb peace and harmony on the Indian side of Jammu Kahmmir and Ladakh. If this spread of Islamic extremism is not nipped in the bud, then the oppressed, the oppressed and the working class workers of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh will pay the price and be the victims of violence. foolish. The ruling classes have benefited from every crisis, including Islamic terrorism, barbarism, destruction, devastation and natural disasters. The victims, if any, are only the working and middle class.

The intelligentsia and civil society members of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) say that the main tactic of the Pakistani military is to destroy the culture and identity of the Kashmiris by cultivating the Taliban. If this happens, not only Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) will be affected, but also the Indian part of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh will be affected by terrorism.

