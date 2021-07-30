Why is the PKK suspected of causing forest fires in Turkey?

As Turks question whether the simultaneous fires in several Turkish cities are arson, the country’s air force has bombed around 40 targets of the PKK terrorist group in northern Iraq.

More … than 71 forest fires which set at least 17 Turkish cities ablaze in three days between July 28 and July 30, has left many wondering whether the fires were due to acts of terrorism and sabotage.

Natural causes such as weather conditions or campfires left by picnickers are among the common causes of forest fires. The Minister of Agriculture and Forestry said that the fires that occurred simultaneously in several places without the wind sweeping them further away are the main reason behind growing mistrust.

“This is not something that we are going to ignore. After all, these are fires which, although having broken out in different places, have occurred almost at the same time, from Manavgat to Marmaris and Bodrum,” said the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking to the media on Friday.

Relentless firefighting efforts brought 57 fires under control, but at least 1,140 sites are still burning. Residents make a vital contribution to firefighting efforts by transporting water to sites in private vehicles.

Erdogan said several planes were sent to put out the blaze, including those purchased from Russia and Ukraine. This is in addition to the 38 helicopters, 9 unmanned aerial vehicles, 680 tankers and 4,000 people who were already working to put out the fires.

But as the country held its breath, Turkey, on the night of July 30, sent other planes into northern Iraq for a completely different operation. They hit nearly 40 PKK targets, destroying them immediately, according to the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

Meanwhile, Turkey is investigating the cause of the forest fires in various cities. For the authorities, the role of the PKK cannot be ruled out since the armed group, which has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU, is used to setting forests on fire.

Arson as a PKK tactic

The main PKK suspect has yet to claim responsibility for the ongoing fires. However, environmental destruction is one of the methods of revenge used by the group, whose supporters were quick to rejoice in the deadly fire engulfing trees and wildlife while commenting on social media. .

In 2020, on the anniversary of the expulsion of PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan from Syria on October 9, 1998, major fires broke out in Turkish towns on October 10, burning around 400 hectares of forests, empty residential buildings and several dozen animals.

Children of Fire Initiative, a group affiliated with the PKK, claimed responsibility for the fires in a statement posted on Nuce Civan, a pro-PKK online publication.

“We salute the holy fire,” the group said in reference to the October fires.

The PKK, the terrorist group that has been fighting the Turkish state since 1984, a few years after the group was founded, has not denied this claim. As a result of their battle, it has claimed more than 40,000 lives, including civilians so far. People’s United Revenge Militia (HBIM) is another PKK-linked group that has claimed responsibility for fires in the past.

While the group launched its first attack in Turkey in 1984, the group adopted forest fires as a strategy in the 1990s. Greece, where some PKK terrorists have been trained, also had its share in the deliberate fires. the PKK, as the group burned down forests that attract Turkish tourists, according to a leaked Turkish intelligence report.

PKK members not only set fire to forests, but also pipelines and government institutions.

The fires in the Mediterranean, an area that is the heart of Turkish tourism, have seen 2,000 hectares of land destroyed in five days as a result of the PKK arson the group claimed.

In some cases, the group sees the fires as an act of revenge by the Turkish state that it accuses of burning the areas at the end of the resolution process between the state and the group in July 2015. The ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, on the other hand, denied these claims, releasing data regarding the fires that took place in the process.

In other cases, it was a tactic to distract Turkish security forces in order to create an easy escape route for captured terrorists.

“We came here to watch over the marijuana fields. Another team after ours was to come and get us. (…) A confrontation began. We said to the peasants: “Come here and set this forest on fire to save us. We are stranded. “Then I ran out of bullets and surrendered,” said a PKK terrorist from the Children of Fire group. read.

Turkey’s vast counterterrorism operations, the group’s urban warfare attacks have been damaged especially since 2016.

But Murat Karayilan, one of the PKK leaders the United States has put bounties on his head, said of last year’s wildfires that arson is a tactic to adapt when members have no weapons.

“Two or three young people can come together and do something very well. They can say ‘we don’t have a gun’, but their guns are lighters and matches, ”he said.