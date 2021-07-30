Donald Trump slams Wyoming “RINO” legislature over runoff bill





Former President Donald Trump complained on Friday about the failure of the Wyoming legislature to pass legislation that would have called for a run-off in cases where no candidate obtains a majority of the vote in a primary election.

You can read a bill rejected by lawmakers earlier this year, Senate File 145 here. The measure lost in the Wyoming Senate earlier in a 15-14 vote. A legislative committee earlier this summer voted to draft two more second-round election bills.

Trump issued the following statement on Friday morning:

Voters in the great state of Wyoming want clear majority winners in elections, and the only mechanism to get majority winners is a run-off, pitting the top two candidates against each other. Conservative Republicans in the Wyoming state legislature, such as Senator Bo Biteman and Representative Chip Nieman, have spearheaded this effort. Sadly and sadly for Wyoming voters, RINO state lawmakers opposed, defeating the second-round bills. The easiest way to beat the deplorable Liz Cheney is to have only ONE Conservative candidate running and WIN! The Wyoming Patriots will no longer represent Nancy Pelosi and her new RINO pocket dog Liz Cheney! ”

RINO stands for Republicans by name only. It is used as an insult to members of the Republican Party who are allegedly too moderate or who are elected Republicans but then pursue policies more aligned with the Democratic Party.

Trump and Cheney have engaged in an ongoing war of words throughout this year.

Cheney, who voted for Trump’s impeachment in January, accused the former president of inciting his supporters to a January 6 riot at the Capitol in Washington DC. Trump called Cheney a “RINO” and a “warmonger.” Several Republicans have done so. announced they would run against Cheney in the U.S. House primary election in Wyoming next year.

But since most, if not all, of his challengers pose as Trump loyalists, some observers believe they will split the anti-Cheney vote, allowing him to be re-elected with a plurality, but not a majority, in the elections. primary elections. . Opponents of the Wyoming second round have pointed to the cost of holding an additional round of elections as well as questions about voter turnout if such elections were to take place.

Some Wyoming supporters in the second round of the state primary elections also point to Mark Gordon’s victory in the 2018 GOP governor’s primary election, where Gordon won the nomination while a group of candidates generally perceived to be more conservative divided this which would have been the majority of the votes. .

Gordon was then elected governor. Trump did not mention Gordon in his statement.

