President Jokowi’s target of 7.5 million corona vaccinations in Jakarta can be reached tomorrow Saturday





KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. The number of residents following the corona vaccination program in Jakarta can meet President Joko Widodo’s goal of 7.5 million first dose of vaccine on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Because the number of DKI Jakarta residents who received the corona vaccine in Jakarta for the first dose until Friday (7/30) has reached 7,400,420 people. This means that by adding 100,000 corona vaccinations in Jakarta on Saturday (8/31), the corona vaccination target in Jakarta of 7.5 million people to inject the first dose targeted by President Joko Widodo has been met. Read also: UPDATE corona in Jakarta, Friday (30/7) positive 3,454, recovered 11,151 dead 43 As we know, the average daily corona vaccination injection in Jakarta can exceed 100,000 people, for the first vaccine injection dose. If combined with the second dose of vaccination, the number of corona vaccinations in Jakarta can exceed 200,000 per day. Especially on weekends like Saturdays and Sundays, the average Jakarta resident flocks to the corona vaccination centers in Jakarta, which are spread across various regions, including the Sports Center (GOR), the resort police office, as well as as health service points. As we know, the corona vaccination process in Jakarta is still going on. For the implementation of the vaccination program, the total corona vaccination dose in Jakarta until Friday (7/30) was 7,400,420 people, or 84% of the target population. Read also: Corona patient death rate in Indonesia on Friday (7/30) was 1,759 people, the highest in Central Java The number of corona vaccine injections in Jakarta for the one-day dose of vaccine on Friday (1/30) was 117,751 people. Meanwhile, the total injection of the corona vaccine in Jakarta for dose 2 has now reached 2,543,030 people (28.8%), with the number of people vaccinated daily for the 2-day dose reaching 116,522 people. NEXT >>>

