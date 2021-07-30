POJK elections trigger rebellion story





POJK elections, a sham

Assembly elections in occupied Pakistani Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) ended on a predictable note. Pakistan’s ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) won a comfortable majority to form a government. This result was known the same day the POJK elections were announced last month. It’s a familiar pattern in assembly polls west of the LoC, where the federal ruling party wins a majority, forms a government, and rules for the next five years.

Pakistan calls this territory Azad Jammu & Kashmir, which implies that its people enjoy some kind of freedom or liberty. In this free territory, he builds an anti-Indian narrative about the part of Kashmir on this side of the de facto border.

These elections revealed the weaknesses of the electoral and governance systems. The polls are indicative of the growing anger of the people against the Pakistani establishment as the results have overturned the spirit of democracy. People are feeling pushed against the wall and it won’t be long before they start looking for other options. At the moment, these options are amorphous.

However, one thing is clear.

The people of POJK are disillusioned with Pakistan and disappointed with the way it treats the people of the region.

A political arena for the mainland’s Pakistani parties

This disillusionment became evident from new factors that arose. Prominent Pakistani journalist and author Ejaz Haider tweeted the following on election day (July 25):

as Azad Kashmir, I don’t even want to talk about the AJK election joke. and when I say that, my guns are aimed at all Pakistani political parties, be it the PPP, the PMLN or the PTI>

– EH (@ejazhaider) July 25, 2021

This is a tweet loaded with many messages.

An election campaign that generally reflects the problems of its citizens has been relegated to the background.

Instead, Pakistani political parties washed their dirty laundry in the pure waters of POJK rivers, polluting the entire atmosphere. The three main parties, the PTI, the Pakistani Muslim Nawaz League (PMLN) and the Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) have made serious allegations against each other. Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) was just another battleground for their continental politics. The campaign centered on personal allegations between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the children of political leaders like PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz. Pakistani media have used words like the ugliest and dirtiest to describe the campaign rhetoric employed by these figures.

Such slurs have deliberately undermined Pakistan’s failure to provide adequate governance and meet the basic needs of the people.

Conflicting promise from Prime Minister Khan

The most intriguing part of the campaign was a promise made by Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Kashmiri populations east and west of the LoC. If they acceded to Pakistan, he would grant them independence. On the surface, it may sound like music to the ears of Kashmiris asking for Azadi or freedom.

Although there is a catch.

He places membership in Pakistan as a prerequisite for the promised next step of independence. The UN resolutions, which have become the swansong of all Pakistani political parties, provide for a plebiscite which gives two choices to J & Kians India or Pakistan. With such a promise, Imran Khan modifies the contours and the content of the UN resolution of April 21, 1948. Other Pakistani parties opposed it. For them, the Prime Minister did not have to change the conditions set by the resolution. Although India does not consider these terms to be relevant, as much has changed geographically and politically over the past seven decades on both sides of the LoC.

Imran Khan at the rally in PAJK / AJK / POJK

There was another contradiction in what PM Khan said. This too, given the state of the people of POJKs. They yearn for basic facilities and live almost in medieval times. Therefore, the methods of the elections exposed Pakistan’s demands. Khan himself blamed the local government and his political rivals who ruled the territory without doing anything for his people. This is tantamount to admitting that other than emotional slogans POJK received nothing.

As the elections were rigged, residents rose to protest.

Caging of the Azad Kashmiris

During the protests, residents insisted that the elections were a throwback to the tribal raids of 1947. Like this landmark event, thousands of military personnel and others were transported from Pakistan to the territory. Only this time around, they helped manipulate the recent elections.

Clearly, the AJKians felt their own system supposedly designed to represent them was weak. Pakistani Kashmiri Affairs Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has been banned from campaigning for his use of foul language against PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz.

Still, he defied the edict and appeared with the prime minister at his election rallies.

Protesters said: The elections were held in the shadow of guns. Nonetheless, the good people voted and expected a result according to their own votes. Another of the protesting leaders went on to say that they had been deceived. Their votes were downright rigged. This kind of cheating and the violence with which the Pakistani military has tried to quell anti-gimmick protests force us to claim that Pakistan has occupied our territory, dissidents say.

The reference to tribal raids assisted by the Pakistani army in 1947 is very revealing. This incursion prompted the last Dogra monarch of the former princely state, Maharaja Hari Singh, to seek India’s help in repelling the invaders and to sign an instrument of accession to merge the entire J&K territory with India. Naturally, the recent election result was akin to the tribal invasion and therefore had no support among the local population.

The last ruler of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, Maharaja Hari Singh

Additionally, the post-election protests against the military underscore the growing resentment against the Pakistani establishment that has turned POJK into a vast training ground for terrorism over the past 30 years. Pakistan has set up so many terrorist camps in the occupied territories that people are tired of seeing weapons everywhere. Previously, they had witnessed the guns of the Pakistani army.

The same goes for firearms wielded by terrorists.

Restoring the State in Indian J&K

India has the opportunity to watch these events unfold in POJK. Disenchantment with Pakistan must be allowed to grow. Locally, resentment is multidimensional as people are fed up with Pakistan’s indifferent and hostile attitude towards them. With little to no delivery to the field regarding development and many other issues over the past seven decades, the POJK public is looking for an outlet. One of the slogans heard during recent post-election protests was Kashmir Banega Hindustan (Kashmir will become part of India).

This slogan was unknown until a few years ago.

Narendra Modi meets with key leaders of Kashmir since Indian Kashmiri’s revocation of autonomy

It is imperative that India now takes action in its backyard by democratically empowering the people of Jammu and Kashmir and granting them the statehood that was wrested from them in August 2019. This will enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir. the LoC to understand how democracy works in the Indian state. by J&K. The global media will surely shed light on such democratic practice. Conversely, international press reports on the POJK elections were rare.

In an editorial published on July 27, the Pakistani newspaper Dawn summed up the elections with the following statement:

Polls have shown once again, if more is needed, that the system in place is incapable of producing an election that can be accepted by all stakeholders. And when democracy is overthrown, rebellion ensues.

