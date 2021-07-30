China to shut down Taishan nuclear reactor after fuel damage





China is shutting down a nuclear reactor in the south of the country “for maintenance” following an investigation into a potential fuel rod problem, after French nuclear operator EDF publicly recommended its shutdown last week. When a possible leak at the Taishan power plant was reported last month, Chinese authorities ruled out any danger at the site, which is managed by China General Nuclear Power Corp (CGN). But in a declaration On Friday, the CGN said the nuclear power plant had “decided to shut down the No. 1 reactor for maintenance, in order to find the cause of the damage affecting the fuel and to replace the damaged fuel”. Although there was a small amount of fuel damage, it was within the allowable range and the reactor could have continued to operate safely, CGN said, adding that the decision was made as a result of “full communication between Chinese and French technicians”. CGN and EDF, which owns a 30 percent stake in the joint venture, had sought to downplay the seriousness of the problem after CNN reported in June that there was a risk of radiation leakage. EDF said last week that it would have shut down the new European pressurized reactor (EPR) if the facility had been in France “to accurately assess the current situation and stop its development”, although it said the decision was beyond his control. Taishan is the first nuclear power plant in the world to operate an EPR, a Franco-German technology that has suffered for two decades from delays and cost overruns. The technology, which began operating in Taishan, west Hong Kong, in December 2018, was designed to improve power and safety. CGN and EDF are also collaborating on an EPR nuclear power plant in the United Kingdom, under construction at Hinkley Point in Somerset. EDF said on Friday that it took note of the CGN’s decision and that the company “remains mobilized to provide its expertise in shutting down the reactor”. The French company said last week it was unable to provide an estimate of how long it would take to resolve the reactor issue, and said it depended on the results of the analysis. The French nuclear operator said last month that a build-up of noble or inert gases in the primary water circuit of the Taishan reactor appeared to have occurred due to issues with the casing around some fuel rods. The company said there was no risk of a leak from the facility and that the build-up of noble gases had been contained. CNN reported last month that Framatome, a unit of EDF, had informed the US government of a potential “imminent radiological threat to the [Taishan] site and to the public ”, citing unspecified documents. The network said Joe Biden’s National Security Council was investigating the incident but did not believe it was still at “crisis level.” Nuclear power, which accounts for about 5% of total electricity production in China, is at the heart of President Xi Jinping’s plans to fight global warming, in which he has set himself the goal of achieving zero emissions. net of carbon dioxide by 2060. Additional reporting by Primrose Riordan in Hong Kong

