Boris Johnson ‘examines’ triple lockdown to avoid record 700 state pension increase next year
Every year, the state pension must increase by the highest rate of inflation, 2.5% or the average growth of wages for a set period – under a clear agreement called the triple lock
The Prime Minister is said to be “reviewing the figures” on the triple lock – in order to avoid a record rise in state pensions next April.
A spokesperson for Number 10 hinted yesterday that the manifesto’s promise to increase pensions through the triple lockdown could be overturned, saying the Chancellor “will make any decision at the appropriate time.”
Under the triple foreclosure, pensions must be at least 2.5% each year, the rate of inflation or average income growth – whichever is greater.
But thanks to the pandemic hitting GDP and the recovery of Covid this year, the numbers are expected to skyrocket, which means an increase in incomes of more than 700 for British retirees.
Expert analysis has shown retirees could be on track for an 8% increase – that would mean a whopping 746.20 per year increase in their state pension payments if the formula is kept.
It is possible that the Treasury decides to suspend it for a year or to change it in some way so as not to have to pay the additional salary.
Rishi Sunak is already looking for ways to balance the books to help cover the Covid 350 billion bill.
A Bank of England economist has also suggested raising the retirement age to help spread the costs.
“We must ensure fairness for both retirees and taxpayers, government statement says
“The Chancellor has previously said the triple lockdown is government policy. But we will recognize people’s concerns.
“We will obviously keep the numbers and figures under review, as we always do, and make all the decisions at the appropriate time.”
Cabinet Minister Therese Coffey also hinted on Wednesday that the triple lockdown could be changed in 2022.
When asked if the increase will continue, Coffey said: We will look at what happens with income and that will guide us on what will happen with the increase in pensions given to retirees next year.
“I know we have to be data driven.”
What is the triple lock on pensions?
Despite popular belief, there is no state pension “kitty” that accumulates as we work and pay for national insurance.
Instead, the state pension for retirees today is paid by those who are currently working.
The state pension is generally paid every four weeks, in arrears.
Under the triple lock-in arrangement agreed to in the Conservatives’ manifesto, the state pension must reach the highest rate of inflation, 2.5%, or the average wage growth over a set period. every April.
This is separate from your occupational pension which is invested by you and your employer. Workers over 22 and earning 10,000 or more per year are automatically enrolled and your employer will in most cases match your contributions. Everything you pay each month is tax free.
If you have a shortfall in your pension, you may be able to apply for pension credits to reload it.
How to prepare for retirement
