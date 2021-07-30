Growing relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan – OpEd – Eurasia Review





Recently, relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan are developing and cooperation is intensifying between the two important countries of South Asia and Central Asia. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Uzbekistan was an indication that the two states are expanding their multi-faceted mutual cooperation. During his two-day visit, Imran Khan addressed the Uzbekistan-Pakistan Business Forum on Central and South Asia 2021: Connectivity and Regional Opportunities. Mr. Khan expressed his hope for connectivity of the two states through aviation, road and rail. Pakistan has immense potential to connect Central Asia with the rest of the world and become a trade hub, Khan added.

The recent cooperation takes place at a time when there is a change in regional dynamics. The United States and China are trying to strengthen their influence in Central Asia while the change in Afghanistan will occur after the United States completes its withdrawal. Islamabad sees the potential to connect with Uzbekistan through Afghanistan. In his speech, Khan said Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan and considers it vital for trade connectivity between countries in the region. Pakistan aims to connect Uzbekistan by rail link with Pakistan via Afghanistan.

An agreement was signed in February this year to develop a railway through Termez-Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar, a major connectivity project that would boost trade between the three states and link two more important regions from Uzbekistan and Afghanistan. access to Pakistani seaports. The project will last five years, or 600 kilometers long. Tashkent aims to diversify its maritime access option beyond its dependence on Iranian ports. On the other hand, Pakistan will also have access to Central Asia and beyond that it has sought since the independence of the Central Asian states in the early 1990s. Said railway will reduce Pakistan’s transport costs. to Russia from 15 to 20%.

For two main reasons, Uzbekistan prefers the Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway: the shorter. Second, it connects the Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China corridor with Europe and South Asia.

Among other reasons, the US-Iran rivalry is also a factor for this reason, Uzbekistan wants a safe passage and an option. Tashkent has invested heavily in the transport sector to link Iranian ports to Uzbekistan, but it fears that Tehran’s escalation with Washington will cost Tashkent a heavy price. Bandar Abbas is the main port that Tashkent uses for its trade. Once these projects materialize, it will bring great added value to the objectives of both states.

Pakistan’s strategic policy towards Central Asia has five main objectives: trade and connectivity, strong political bond, investment and cooperation in the energy sector, defense and security, and people-to-people contact. Islamabad has made many efforts since the independence of Central Asia to gain access, but due to the precarious security situation in Afghanistan, this plan did not materialize. Now, as a change is about to occur in Afghanistan, Islamabad sees a beacon of hope for safe access to the states of Central Asia.

On the other hand, Pakistan is the shortest, easiest and most economical connectivity route to the Arabian Sea for the states of Central Asia and in particular for Uzbekistan. Islamabad is willing to help Central Asian states engage in trade through its sea routes. Likewise, Uzbekistan and Pakistan can engage in various sectors including trade, tourism, education, health and energy projects. Moreover, Pakistan’s renewed focus is geo-economy which can strengthen Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations. However, to this end, peace in the region and particularly in Afghanistan is essential for any trade, investment and connectivity initiative. Likewise, China’s Belt and Road Initiative will bring the two countries closer together, as it must link Pakistan with Central Asia and beyond.

* The author is Senior Research Associate at the Strategic Vision Institute in Islamabad and author of the forthcoming book The Troubled Triangle: US-Pakistan Relations under the Talibans Shadow (Routledge). He tweets @ yousafzaiZafar5

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurasiareview.com/30072021-growing-pakistan-uzbekistan-relations-oped/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos