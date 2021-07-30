Jokowi gives education savings to Ghifari, boy orphaned by Covid-19





SUKOHARJO, COMPASS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) provided assistance in the form of education savings to Al Ghifari Putra Setiawan (8), an orphan of Jalan Nias RT 001, RW 003 Sukoharjo City, Sukoharjo Regency, Central Java, Friday (7/30/2021). The education savings aid was handed over to Ghifari by Sukoharjo AKBP Police Chief Wahyu Nugroho Setiawan with Dandim 0726 / Sukoharjo Lt. Col. Agus Adhy Darmawan. The help was received directly by Ghifari and his boyfriend, Eni Sulistiyowati. “Me and Mr. Dandim 0726 / Sukoharjo visited the house of Ananda Ghifari in order to give him the assistance of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir Joko Widodo in the form of savings (education),” Wahyu said accompanied by Dandim 0726 / Sukoharjo at the Ghifari residence. , Friday. Also read: Jokowi gives 25 million rupees in compensation for Arga, boy orphaned due to Covid-19 in Kutai Kartanegara According to him, the education savings aid was a form of empathy for Ghifari because both of his parents died from a Covid-19 infection. “This help can therefore be useful in easing the burden on the family,” he said. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Besides President Jokowi, Wahyu continued, help to ease Ghifari’s burden has come from the community and local government. Sukoharjo Police and Kodim 0726 / Sukoharjo also provided assistance to Ghifari in the form of a bicycle. “Our sister Ghifari, whose parents left her to be orphaned, takes care of RI 1 and RI 1, paying great attention to the young generation whose parents are currently abandoned. So he (President Jokowi) provides educational assistance in the form of savings, ”added Dandim 0726 / Sukoharjo Lt. Col. Inf Agus Adhy Darmawan. Also read: Jokowi Gives Folding Bike to Vino, Boy Orphaned Due to Covid-19 Ghifari’s aunt, Eni Sulistiyowati, said she was grateful for President Jokowi’s provision of education savings assistance to Ghifari. “We, as members of the Ghifari family, thank the president for helping my nephew by providing help with school fees. I hope Ghifari will grow up to be a pious child who will be of use to the country and the nation.” , did he declare. As we know, Ghofari’s two parents, Haryati (37) and Deni Budi Setyawan (43) died of Covid-19. After the death of his parents, Ghifari was made a foster child by the Sukoharjo police. Although he was named the adopted child of the Sukoharjo police, Ghifari still lives with his aunt.

