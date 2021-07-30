Erdogan steps up Turkish campaign to deny six million pro-Kurdish voters the right to vote

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan caught amid economic crisis slow-down and sour ties with the United States. There is even a Turkish mafia boss who has become a whistleblower on the loose, threatening to expose Erdogan’s inner circle ties to the Mafia and illicit financial transactions. Recent polls show voter support for Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is declining to just 27%, a lower since the parties came to power in 2002.

Electoral anxiety is not a new phenomenon for Erdogan. In 2015, the good performance at the polls of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) temporarily deprived the AKP of its parliamentary majority, briefly blocking Erdogan’s ambitions to replace the Turkish parliamentary system with a presidential system that would give him increased powers. Four years later, when the HDP channeled Kurdish votes to opposition candidates in the 2019 municipal elections, AKP candidates lost major cities in Turkey.

The disruption by the HDP of Erdogans’ attempt to consolidate power has placed the party on target for total repression. Over the past five years, Turkish authorities have detained, imprisoned and interrogated thousands of HDP members, including party presidents, lawmakers, mayors and regional officials. If an ongoing legal attempt to shut down the party is successful, Erdogan will have stripped six million pro-Kurdish voters of the right to vote in an attempt to avoid defeat at the polls in 2023.

The HDP is the latest incarnation in a long line of pro-Kurdish political parties that have had to reinvent themselves following court-ordered bans. These HDP predecessors have all been the subject of similar accusations of being the political wing of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has been waging an insurgency since the 1980s that has claimed more than 40,000 lives and is named as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

Erdogan is ready to bury Turkey’s democracy and the rule of law for good if that’s what it takes to keep him in power. He is counting on the United States and the European Union to remain distracted, so that they do not push back on his efforts to attack the opposition, which has real potential to restore democracy and do so peacefully.

The fallout of 2015

The HDP became a target after its historic success in the legislative elections of June 2015, when it Won eighty seats by crossing the national electoral threshold of 10 percent, the first pro-Kurdish party in Turkish history to do so. For the first time since 2002, the AKP lost its majority. The same year, Erdogans initiative for the peaceful resolution of the PKK insurgency for forty years came to a halt. Rather than an asset, pro-Kurdish sentiment suddenly became a major handicap.

In the aftermath of the violent but failed 2016 coup attempt, Erdogan unleashed a crackdown on the HDP on the pretext that he was the political wing of the PKK, even though the PKK had nothing to do with the attempt. coup d’etat. Turkish police in November 2016 detained fifteen HDP lawmakers, including party co-chairs Figen Yuksekdag and Selahattin Demirtas, accused of terrorism. Since the crackdown began, Turkish authorities have detained around 50 lawmakers and arrested 18. Seven of them remain behind bars today, including Demirtas .

Fallen elected mayors

The crackdown on the HDP has escalated over the past two years following another reversal of the ballot box for the AKP. In March 2019, the AKP and its coalition partner, the Ultranationalist Nationalist Action Party (MHP), suffered an embarrassing defeat in the municipal elections. The opposition bloc seized the office of the mayors of Turkey’s two largest cities, Istanbul and Ankara. Overall, he claimed victory in the municipalities that house half of the electorate and generate two-thirds of the country’s gross domestic product.

In Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, the pro-secular Republican People’s Party (CHP) candidate, overtook Erdogan’s close confidant, Binali Yildirim, by a slim margin of 13,000 ballots. Not wanting to lose a prestigious stronghold that offers lucrative loot to his political clients, Erdogan required that the Supreme Electoral Council to cancel the first vote in Istanbul. However, candidate Erdogans still lost in reruns, this time by a margin of nearly 800,000 votes, or about nine points.

Since its inception, the AKP has received significant support Kurdish voters in Turkey, especially the more observant, allowing him to win the country’s largest urban municipalities, including Istanbul, in the 2004, 2009 and 2014 elections. In 2019, the HDP did not present a candidate in Istanbul . Instead, its leaders, whose parties jailed former co-chair Selahattin Demirtas, expressed support for the CHP candidate, Imamoglu. This undermined the AKP’s efforts to woo the Kurdish vote for Yildirim.

In total, in 2019, the HDP mayoral candidates won sixty-five municipalities, eight provinces, forty-five sub-provinces and twelve smaller districts in the east and south-east of predominantly Kurdish Turkey. In addition to mayoral victories, the party won more than 1,300 seats on city councils. However, immediately after the announcement of the results, the Supreme Electoral Council snatch six party mayor wins and handed over the offices to the AKP finalists. During the remainder of the year, the Erdogan government appointed handpicked administrators to to replace elected pro-Kurdish mayors in thirty-two other municipalities. By the end of August 2020, the number had grown to forty-seven. To date, the HDP holds only six of the sixty-five municipalities it won in the 2019 local elections. Turkish authorities arrested 37 HDP mayors in the process. Seventeen are still in prison.

Despite all his insistence that he is a Democrat, Erdogan has shown his contempt for the real judgment of Turkish voters. With less than two years to go before the national election, he faces an urgent need to reverse the rules of the game lest the AKP face a much more damaging defeat.

No rest for HDP

As Erdogans approval ratings decline, the pressure on HDP continues to mount. 2021 has been one of the most damaging for the pro-Kurdish party. Last month, a violent attack on one branch of the party claimed the life of a member. In March, Turkey’s Islamist-ultranationalist ruling bloc stripped a prominent HDP lawmaker of parliamentary immunity and sent him to jail for retweeting a news article. Fifteen of his colleagues now run the same risk of losing their immunity and being sentenced to prison for imaginary offenses.

March 2021 began with the arrest of prominent HDP MP Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu. Erdogans ruling coalition bare Gergerlioglu of his parliamentary immunity after the Court of Cassation upheld a guilty verdict against him on laughable terrorism charges. The indictment pointed to Gergerlioglus retweet a press article calling for a peaceful resolution of the Kurdish conflict as proof of involvement in terrorist propaganda. Constitutional Court of Turkey July 1 ruled for the release of Gergerlioglus, claiming that his right to liberty and political participation had been violated. Seven other HDP lawmakers remain in jail. HDP currently only holds fifty-five seats in parliament outside sixty-seven he won in 2018, thanks to Erdogans abuse of parliamentary and judicial procedures.

On June 17, an armed attacker stormed HDP offices in Izmir, Turkey’s third province, located on the Aegean coast, and shot and killed party employee Deniz Poyraz. Poyraz, 38, was the only member present at the time of the attack, but HDP leaders suspect that the attack on gunman Onur Gencers was a premeditated effort rather than an impulsive action. HDP co-chair Mithat Sancar noted the perpetrator intended to commit a massacre. On the day of the murder, HDP officials had scheduled a large party meeting that they canceledat the last minute. Gencer admitted he signed up for a language course above the HDP offices to explore the building.

During a police interrogation, Gencer confessed that he would have shot others as well, and that he dreamed of killing PKK members since he was a child. An autopsy report later revealed that Gencer had tortured Poyraz before and after inflicting the killing blow. Party leader Sancar pointed out that the government-led defamation of the HDP was the catalyst for Poyraz’s murder.

On July 14, a copier shot in the Marmaris subprovince of the Aegean province of Mugla marked the second armed attack on the HDP in a month. The armed attacker opened fire on the HDP Marmaris building. The twenty-eight-year-old offender attacked the party building in 2018 and was charged with damaging property. The co-president of the HDP sub-province in Marmaris claims the gunman fired more than 100 shots during the attack.

Over the years, the Turkish government has systematically confused the HDP with the PKK. Erdogan and his partner of the ultranationalist coalition State garden often label HDP members as terrorists. A striking example of this came just days after Poyraz’s death when Bahceli called the victim a terrorist, claiming that Poyraz was an accomplice of the PKK without any proof.

What happens after

Since the crackdown on the HDP began, Turkish authorities have detained some 16,500 party members and affiliates and arrested some 3,500, according to a report the HDP released last year. Now Erdogan is looking to deliver the death blow to the HDP.