The relations between the Pak and the United States are “normal” despite the lack of appeal between Biden and Prime Minister Imran Khan: American diplomat





Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and US President Joe Biden. – An Instagram / Reuters US diplomat said that despite the absence of a phone call, but Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Joe Biden, the two administrations were “in regular contact”. US-Pakistan relations are based on “mutual respect” and the two countries have an “old friendship.” he said. “No request” and “no request” for the use of military bases and “this has been clarified”.

LONDON: US Office of International Media Engagement spokesperson Zed Tarar said no phone call from President Joe Biden to Prime Minister Imran Khan for more than six months does not mean that US-Pakistan relations do not not work well.

“The officials of the two administrations are in regular contact and cooperate at different levels, as usual. I don’t want to go into the logistics of phone calls. Just a few days ago, the United States gave Pakistan three million doses of vaccine as a sign of goodwill, ”Zed Tarar said in an interaction with Pakistani media.

The diplomat said US-Pakistan relations are based on “mutual respect” and the two countries have an “old friendship.” He said that these are the actions that speak and are reflected in the relations between the two countries.

When asked if the United States had asked Pakistan to use military bases, the diplomat said there was “no request” and “no request” and “it was clearly stated” .

Asked by Geo News why the US left Afghanistan in a rush, leaving behind a chaotic and civil war-like situation, the US diplomat said, “Now is the time for the Afghan people to decide the future. of Afghanistan ”.

He said: “Withdrawing from Afghanistan does not mean that the United States has abandoned Afghanistan. This means that the United States wants a stable and peaceful Afghanistan where there is no use of force or use of arms.

“Our assistance to the Afghan people will remain there and President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have said that it is in no one’s best interests that there be violence and civil war in the country.

“Antony Blinken said Pakistan, China and other countries in the region do not want a civil war in Afghanistan.”

Zed Tarar is fluent in Urdu. His parents are from Lahore. After initial training in Lahore, he moved with his parents to Boston.

He served in several countries before being appointed to the Regional Media Center at the United States Embassy in London.

