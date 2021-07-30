China Says US It May ‘Harm People of Taiwan’ | World | New





A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday warned the United States that its provocative remarks and actions are sending false signals to separatist “Taiwan independence” forces and must cease immediately. At a press conference, Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Department of National Defense, commented on recent provocations by the United States, including the advancement of a bill related to Taiwan, the landing of a military transport plane in Taiwan in mid-July and accused a US official of making false remarks.

The spokesman said China strongly opposes comments made by Joe Biden’s administration because they violate international law and basic standards governing international relations. In addition to this, Mr. Wu Qian claimed that the remarks interfered with China’s internal affairs and seriously undermined China’s territorial sovereignty and security interests, as well as seriously threatened peace and stability across the Strait. from Taiwan. The spokesperson further urged the United States to respect and comply with the one-China principle conditions of the three joint agreements between the two countries. Wu also warned the authorities of the Progressive Democratic Party (DPP) in Taiwan not to ignore the situation.

He added that any attempt to seek “Taiwan independence” by relying on foreign forces would only lead to an impasse and harm the people of Taiwan and the DPP itself. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army will be on high alert and will take all necessary measures to thwart any attempt aimed at “Taiwan independence,” he said. The news comes after the announcement that Russia and China will team up for massive joint military exercises with 10,000 troops next month, in a show of force against the United States. The exercises will take place in northwest China and mark Beijing’s first joint military exercise since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. READ MORE: Joe Biden snubs Boris, EU because US won’t budge on tough travel rule

The objective will be to verify and improve the capabilities of the two troops in joint reconnaissance, search and early warning, electronic information attack and joint attack and elimination. The drill announcement comes after Joe Biden warned that cyberattacks targeting the United States could lead to a “real gun war.” The US president has suggested that cyber attacks could escalate into a full-fledged war as tensions with Russia and China rise due to a spate of hacking incidents targeting US government agencies, businesses and infrastructure. . Mr Biden said cyber attacks are “increasingly capable of causing damage and disruption in the real world.”

In a speech at the office of the director of national intelligence, Mr Biden said: “If we find ourselves in a war, a real gun war with great power, it will be the consequence of a cyber breach.” The US president and his administration blamed the governments of Russia and China for some of the attacks. Last month, at a summit in Geneva, Mr. Biden warned Mr. Putin that the United States would “react with cyber” if Russia or Russian-based hackers target critical American infrastructure. Biden also said Chinese President Xi Jinping was “extremely serious” that China would become the most powerful military force in the world by 2040, as well as the largest economy. The US President said, “It’s real. . . This boy has a plan.

