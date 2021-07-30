Jokowi combines research and technology and higher education in one general direction





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodo combined the field of research and technology (Ristek) with the field of higher education (Dikti) in a general directorate (General Directorate) for higher education, research and technology at the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Kemendikbudristek). This is stated in Presidential Regulation number 62 of 2021 regarding the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology. Article 6 (e) of Presidential Regulation 62 of 2021 regulates the organizational structure of the Ministry of Education and Technology, one of which includes the General Directorate of Higher Education, Research and Technology . Compared to the previous regulation, namely Presidential Decree 82 of 2019 concerning the Ministry of Education and Culture, the field of higher education was created by a fully-fledged general directorate called the General Directorate of Higher Education. Article 20 of Presidential Regulation 62 of 2021 states that the General Directorate of Higher Education, Research and Technology is responsible for developing and implementing policies in the fields of higher university education, of science and technology as part of the implementation of higher education tridharma. At the same time, the Directorate General of Higher Education, Research and Technology has various functions, including policy formulation in the field of higher university education; policy formulation in the field of science and technology. In addition, there is coordination and synchronization of the implementation of policies in the field of science and technology in university universities within the framework of the implementation of higher education tridharma. The presidential decree itself was made after the change in the nomenclature of the ministry and the appointment of several ministers of state for the advanced Indonesian Cabinet for the period 2019-2024. Before being juxtaposed with Research and Technology, the Ministry of Education and Culture was created as a separate ministry. Previously, the Director General of Higher Education Nizam declared the merger of the ministries that supervise research and higher education in accordance with Law no. 12 of 2012 concerning higher education. Whereas higher education has three regulated roles in the Tri Dharma of higher education, namely education and teaching, community service and research and development. “Higher education cannot be separated from research and community service. Moreover, more than 80 percent of our research is in universities,” he said in April. Member of the quality assurance system team at the General Directorate of Higher Education and the General Directorate of Vocational Education of the Ministry of Education and Culture, Johannes Gunawan, felt that he should there should be precision in the selection of officials when Dikti and research and technology are merged. Based on past experience, he said, many office placements did not have passes. For example, Ristek officials even deal with higher education issues. “In the past, from Kemenristek to Dikti, there were people from Kemenristek who managed Dikti, they did not master higher education. Now it takes time to adjust. (rzr / arh)



