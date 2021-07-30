PM Modi launches initiatives to make AI a household name





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched key initiatives marking the first anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020). The live webcast featured the Prime Minister as well as members of the Ministry of Education, NCC-New Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, UGC, AICTE, etc. Major announcements include AI for everyone initiative of the Central Council of Secondary Education (CBSE) in collaboration with Intel, the SAFAL assessment framework, etc. AI For All is a four-hour, self-paced learning program that demystifies AI in an inclusive way. PM Modi with other members during the webcast I remain inspired by your forward-thinking leadership to help your great country bridge the digital AI skills gap. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger talks about PM Modi CBSE helps governments achieve the ambitious goals set out in NEP 2020. The program aims to introduce AI to 1 million citizens in its first year. The National Education Policy 2020 recognizes the importance of AI and emphasizes preparing everyone for an AI-driven economy. AI For All is one of the largest AI public awareness programs in the world and will help demystify AI in an inclusive way, thus strengthening India’s position as a global leader in emerging technologies, a said Dr Biswajit Saha, Director of Education and Training, Central Board of Secondary Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India. As part of the ongoing efforts to revolutionize education in India, CBSE has proposed the SAFAL framework to assess students. The assessment system, according to the CBSE, is designed to promote student development and suggests moving from rote memorization tests to skill-based learning. NEP 2020 has offered an annual school exam for all students in Grades 3, 5 and 8, which will focus on testing basic concepts, applying knowledge and higher-order thinking skills. . The exam is for feedback, not for promoting students to the next level. Consensus-based assessment is not new. For example, Australia’s National Assessment Program Literacy and Numeracy (NAPLAN) framework is developed based on skills and proficiency levels. With SAFAL, schools affiliated with the CBSE board of directors can use the data to target tutoring and database management. According to CBSE, SAFAL will provide a reliable and comparable absolute measure of learning for parents, schools and government officials to assess school performance on basic concepts. (Image credits: CBSE) In the future, the CBSE plans provide teachers with secure access to student-level data on skills tested in the SAFAL exams. The reports will help teachers understand student learning levels and competency descriptors for various subjects. SAFAL has the potential to shake up the age-old methodology and produce talent of global standards. But diagnostic tools that store sensitive student data can also be misused. We saw last year the prestigious International Baccalaureate botching the marks with their statistical tool. However, the CBSE has said it will not disclose raw or percentage scores to prevent misuse of data to promote / fail a child. Launched last year, NEP 2020 aims to introduce AI and other modern technologies from the local level. See also

Mathematics and mathematical thinking will be very important for India s future and for its leadership role in the many fields and professions to come that will involve AI, machine learning and data science. NEP 2020 The Ministry’s Human Resources Department (MHRD) said in its project that mathematics and computational thinking will gain increased importance throughout the school years, starting with the foundational stage, through a variety of innovative methods. , including the regular use of puzzles and games which make mathematical thinking more enjoyable and engaging. The disruptive potential of AI in the workplace is clear and the education system must be prepared to respond quickly. One of NETF’s ongoing tasks will be to categorize emerging technologies based on their potential and estimated disruption schedule, and to periodically present this analysis to the MHRD. Based on these contributions, the MHRD will formally identify the technologies whose emergence requires responses from the education system, read NEP 2020 Rough draft. The implementation of previous education policies has largely focused on issues of access, equity and universal elementary education. NEP 2020 has its foundations in scientific temperament and creative thinking. It is designed to meet the noble global ambition of accelerated digital transformation and skills development. Watch the full video here: Join our Telegram group. Be part of an engaging online community. Join here. Subscribe to our newsletter Receive the latest updates and relevant offers by sharing your email.



