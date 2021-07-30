MyPillow Takes Fox News Ads in Response to Trump Claim Ad





Mike Lindell, Managing Director of My Pillow Inc., speaks to members of the media as he arrives at federal court in Washington, DC, U.S., Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Joshua Roberts | Bloomberg | Getty Images

MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell told CNBC on Friday he was removing ads from Fox News after the network said it would not be taking one of its ads promoting a symposium that will support allegations of electoral fraud.

MyPillow is one of Fox News and Tucker Carlson’s biggest advertisers. Lindell said he spent nearly $ 50 million on the network last year and around $ 19 million this year running his ads.

“It is unfortunate that Mr. Lindell has chosen to suspend his commercial time on FOX News given the level of success he has had in building his brand through advertising on the number one cable news network,” a Fox News spokesperson told CNBC in an emailed statement.

Lindell told CNBC in a telephone interview that he made the decision to step down after Fox News refused to air a one-minute spot promoting a cyber-symposium, which he will air in direct from August 10 to 12.

“I removed all of my ads. Each one,” Lindell said. “If there are latecomers today, it’s a fluke.”

Since the 2020 presidential election, Lindell has made allegations of widespread electoral fraud, with votes stolen from President Donald Trump. However, security and election officials found no evidence of such activity.

The Wall Street Journal, which like Fox is owned by News Corp., first reported on the ad dispute. Quoting Lindell, he said the ad would not mention Trump’s election fraud allegations. But the Journal noted that Lindell said the symposium will prove the election was stolen due to tampering with electoral machinery.

Voting machine maker Dominion Voting Systems filed a libel lawsuit against Lindell and MyPillow in February. Lindell then filed a $ 1.6 billion counter-suit.

Fox News has also been sued by Dominion. He alleges that the Cable News Network falsely claimed Dominion’s voting machines were rigged in the 2020 presidential election. Fox News decided to dismiss the lawsuit.

Lindell said earlier this year that several retailers, including Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohls, had stopped selling their products after they began to voice allegations of voter fraud.

“We lost 40% of our sales in January and February,” Lindell said. “I can’t get this back. I can only try.”

