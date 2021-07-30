Jokowi’s order to end Covid-19 deaths makes rupiah strong against dollar





IDXChannel – The rupee has strengthened by 20 points against the United States dollar (US) to a level of Rp14,462 in trading this afternoon. The strengthening of the Garuda currency was prompted by the positive response from market participants to the actions of President Joko Widodo to encourage ministers and regional leaders to reduce the number of deaths from the positive Covid-19 virus. “Deaths from Covid-19 in Indonesia reached 90,000 cases last Thursday. Then there was an addition of 1,893 cases in one day, bringing the total to 90,552 cases, ”Rupee watcher Ibrahim Ascustombi said in his daily statement on Friday (7/30/2021). He explained that the largest contribution of death cases came from the province of Central Java with 679 cases. This is followed by East Java with 337 cases and West Java with 210 cases. Therefore, he continued, the government has not dared to open the PPKM Level 4 which ends on August 2, 2021, and it is even possible to extend it until the COVID-19 delta variant is completely controlled. “This measure is taken as the last effort to curb the spread of the corona virus, in particular the Delta variant. As is known, the Delta variant is included in the variant of interest of the WHO,” he said. declared. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that the restrictions remain in place. Residents have yet to be accustomed to obeying strict health protocols to suppress transmission of the Covid-19 virus. With this in mind, Ibrahim also called for the acceleration of the public and social health measure (PHSM). “It is very important that the public continue to practice social distancing and ensure good ventilation to limit the spread of Covid-19,” he added. As for Monday’s trading (2/8/2021), the Rupee is likely to fluctuate but close higher in the Rp 14,440 to Rp 14,490 range. (TYO)

