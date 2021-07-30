Just say election was corrupt, Trump urged DoJ after loss to Biden | Donald trump





Donald Trump has pressured senior Justice Department officials to falsely claim the 2020 election was corrupt so that he and his allies in Congress can reverse the results and return him to power, according to recently released memos .

Just say the election was corrupt [and] Leave the rest to me, the former president told former acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen and his deputy Richard Donoghue, according to notes obtained by the House oversight committee. The notes were taken by Donoghue, who documented a Dec. 27 call with Trump and Rosen.

Trump’s request to the Justice Department was an extraordinary example of a president seeking to influence an agency that is supposed to operate independently of the White House, to advance his own personal interests and political agenda.

It is also the latest example of a sweeping campaign by Trump in the last few weeks of his presidency to cast doubt on the 2020 election results, which he lost to Joe Biden in a devoid of competition. any widespread electoral fraud.

During the December call, Donoghue told Trump that the Justice Department did not have the power to change the election result, to which the former president replied that he had no such expectations and that he and his allies in Congress would push forward allegations of voter fraud.

Trump did not specifically name the members of Congress on board with his plan, but at various points in the call, House Republicans Jim Jordan and Scott Perry, as well as Senate Republican Ron Johnson, who are certain of its most vocal supporters have not been named. on Capitol Hill.

The memos Donoghue took and given to the House Oversight Committee, which investigated Trump and the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill, directly connects leading Republicans to his disinformation campaign to illegally overthrow the 2020 election .

Jordan was among a slew of House and Senate Republicans who voted against certification of Bidens’ electoral victory in the joint session of Congress on January 6, before a crowd of Trump supporters took over. stormed the Capitol during a violent insurrection that left five dead and nearly 140 wounded.

But the top Republican on the powerful House Judiciary Committee has since downplayed his role in the lobbying campaign of former presidents. Congressman Jordan did not, did not and would not pressure anyone in the Justice Department over the 2020 election, a spokesperson said.

The DoJ has typically fought to keep private discussions between presidents and senior advisers a secret, to avoid setting a precedent that could prevent officials from having frank conversations for fear they would later become public. .

But the DoJ’s release of Donoghue’s memos to Congress reflects a determination that, as with Richard Nixon and Watergate, Congressional investigators should be given the opportunity to investigate potential wrongdoing by a sitting president.

The DoJ’s move also follows its decision this week not to assert Rosen’s executive privilege to testify that Congress paved the way for other senior Trump administration officials to appear before congressional committees investigating. on the former president.

Officials from the DoJ and the Office of the White House Legal Counsel concluded that executive privilege exists to protect the country, rather than just one individual and said in a letter that it would not be appropriate to invoke protection. for Trump’s efforts to advance his personal agenda.

Carolyn Maloney, Chair of the House Oversight Committee, welcomed the release of the memos on Friday: These handwritten notes show President Trump directly called on our nation’s top law enforcement agency to take action to overturn a free and fair election.

During the December appeal, the notes show the two officials pushed back Trump, who at one point alleged there had been widespread fraud in Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Arizona, which ‘he called a corrupt election, a claim that drew immediate condemnation. by Donoghue.

Much of the information you get is false, Donoghue told Trump, adding that the DoJ had completed dozens of initial investigations into his claims but failed to substantiate any, according to the memos. We are looking at the allegations, but they do not materialize.

But Trump, undeterred and seemingly anxious about his imminent departure from office, insisted: okay, but what about the others? he said, the memos show, referring to the multitude of other electoral fraud plots in Georgia. Time is running out, Trump added.

The former president, in an ominous moment of foreshadowing, then raised the prospect of purging top DoJ officials and installing loyalists such as Jeffrey Clark, who was then head of the DoJ’s civilian division in their place. .

People tell me Jeff Clark is awesome, I should put him on, Trump said, according to the memos. People want me to replace the leadership of the DoJ. The New York Times reported that a week later Clark conspired with Trump to oust Rosen from his post as interim attorney general and force Georgia to overturn its election results.

