New Samoan PM removes China-funded port





New Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa has confirmed that she will cancel a port project backed by China, but has not closed the door on China as it embark on the Pacific nation’s path in a context of intensifying regional competition between Beijing and Washington. Mataafa said she would only approve investments that had clear benefits for her country, as she expressed doubts about the Pacific’s benefit from being a pawn in a geopolitical feud between the two superpowers. Mataafa said China’s interest in the Pacific increased as the United States effectively moved out of the region. Photo: Reuters There appears to be a resurgence of interest in the Pacific, which may be a good thing, but not necessarily, Mataafa said in an interview on Zoom on Wednesday, days after his election was confirmed, ending a political crisis. of several months. Samoa, an island nation of around 200,000 that depends on subsistence farming, tourism, fish, coconut product exports and foreign remittances, has found itself exposed to stampede external geopolitics, as Washington and its allies respond to a more assertive Beijing in Pacific waters that have largely gone undisputed since World War II. Any foreign involvement in critical infrastructure, such as ports and airstrips, is particularly sensitive, and China’s proposal to build a wharf in Vaiusu Bay played a role in the April elections. Former Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi has pledged to build the port with China’s help for $ 100 million, after a similar project was deemed economically unsustainable by the Asian Development Bank. Mataafa said in May, after her election, but before taking office, as Malielegaoi contested the outcome of the poll, that she would abandon the project, calling it excessive for a small nation already heavily in debt to China. China is Samoa’s largest creditor, accounting for about 40 percent, or about US $ 160 million, of its foreign debt. We have indicated that this will not be a priority for us at the moment and that there will be other areas that we are more interested in, Mataafa said in the interview. I am glad that the outgoing government has not reached a level of agreement with China where this is in place, she said. China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement yesterday that Beijing has had preliminary discussions with Samoa on the feasibility of building the port at the request of the former government. China still adheres to the principle of mutual respect and equal consultation in conducting foreign cooperation, the statement said. We will continue to strengthen the friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields with the new Samoan government in accordance with the above principles for the benefit of both countries and peoples, he said. Mataafa said China is a long-term partner and his government will assess the relationship the same way it assesses all of its bilateral ties. I think as a new administration we will do it for China and any other partner we have, she said. China is right in the foreground because of the nature of the work funded. There is a lot of infrastructure, mostly construction infrastructure that other donors are not doing, she said.

