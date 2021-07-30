Will Erdogans’ Afghan bet pay off in Washington?

Many Turks are deeply concerned about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s willingness to engage Turkish forces in providing security at Kabul airport despite the dangers inherent in such a mission following the departure of US forces from that country.

The issue also merges with that of the dramatic increase in the number of Afghan refugees currently heading to Turkey, following US President Joe Bidens’ decision to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan.

The issue has sparked an increasingly villainous domestic political debate between the Erdogan administration and the opposition, and is also stoking racist sentiments among Turks against Arabs and Afghans.

For most seasoned Turkish diplomats, Erdogan’s willingness to take on the task of protecting Kabul airport is just another of his ill-conceived plans.

For starters, no one is sure whether this was Ankara’s offer or Washington’s suggestion, retired Ambassador Ali Tuygan wrote in his Diplomatic opinion Blog.

But the general impression is that this was an offer by the Turkish government to coax Washington into a more understanding stance on Turkish-American differences by putting Turkish troops at risk, he continued.

Turkey-US relations have been clouded for some time by multiple issues, including the issue of Ankara’s purchase of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems, which has resulted in the imposition of US sanctions and others. punitive measures to Turkey.

It also contributed significantly to the severe downturn in the Turkish economy, as a result of which Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party would lose their national credibility.

Government circles expect any improvement between Turkey and the United States to help Turkey’s economy as well, thus bolstering Erdogan’s domestic support.

Ankara has also sought ways to improve its relations with Israel in order to facilitate better relations with Washington.

Retired Ambassador Suha Umar believes Erdogan’s decision to take charge of Kabul airport security is a sign of desperation.

It is an act that is based more on necessity than anything else, he told Al Monitor, pointing to Turkey’s economic crisis as well as Ankara’s weakened hand on the international stage.

For a country in this situation to undertake such a mission full of uncertainties and which will require resources in all respects does not seem reasonable, Umar said. All that remains is a situation that reflects despair.

Few believe that Turkey’s involvement in Afghanistan after the US forces leave will bring any benefit to Ankara. Many recall that Turkey’s involvement in Syria and Libya also failed to achieve its ultimate goals.

The end result, it is feared, will be that Turkish forces will be endangered as Erdogan’s adventurism drags the country into a quagmire.

Would this put the Turkish troops in danger? Definitely yes. Because the Taliban do not have to take over Kabul to disrupt the operation of the airport, they have many other means at their disposal, Tuygan wrote.

Meanwhile, Erdogan’s approach to the whole issue also appears to be deeply muddled and riddled with contradictions.

Erdogan tries to reach out to the Taliban, on the one hand, using Islamic rhetoric and lashing out imperial powers which he accuses of having interfered in this country for decades.

On the other hand, he calls on the main target of his anti-imperial rhetoric, namely the United States, to provide financial and logistical supportfor the Turkish military mission at Kabul airport.

How he expects the Taliban not to see through this blatant contradiction is anyone’s guess.

The Taliban clearly see Turkish forces in Afghanistan as an extension of the US-led NATO mission there and have already used threatening language by calling on Turkey to withdraw its troops as well.

Erdogan, however, appears to be relying on Sunni Islam as the lowest common denominator that will facilitate talks between Ankara and the Taliban.

Turkey and the Taliban should be able toconduct these interviews easily since there is nothing contrary to Turkey’s beliefs and their beliefs, Erdogan recently told reporters during a visit to northern Cyprus.

Unsurprisingly, these remarks created an uproar among secular Turks who lambasted Erdogan for placing Turkey and the Taliban in the same category.

Even some of Erdogan’s strongest supporters, like Hurriyet columnist Ahmet Hakan, have rejected the concept of equivalence between the practice of Islam in Turkey and the radical Islamic vision of the Taliban.

Hakan nevertheless argued that Turkey’s Islamic character could facilitate dialogue with the Taliban.

Criticizing Erdogan’s remark, however, liberal commentator Taha Akyol underlined Turkey’s democratic and secular character as a social state based on the rule of law.

Won’t we stay [in Afghanistan] under the aegis of NATO? Akyol also asked in his column for Karar daily. It is wrong to look at the matter from the point of view of faith and to think that there is nothing [between Turkey and the outlook of the] Taliban. “

Erdogan’s notion that Islam will bring Turkey and the Arab world closer together has also turned out to be a mistake. This is clearly evident in the minimal support Ankara gets from the Arab world on its commitments in Syria and Libya.

Umar stressed that Ankara could expect the decision to take over the security of Kabul airport to improve relations with Washington, but stressed that the conditions for achieving such an improvement are very different.

If it could meet these conditions, Turkey would not need to take any additional risks, he said. He noted that taking such additional risks is unlikely to improve relations with the United States.

Trying to appease the Taliban by claiming that Turkey and the Taliban share similar perspectives on faith is also likely to fuel US suspicions about Turkish intentions.

As far as the West is concerned, it translates into this: we share the same vision as your enemies. It’s very difficult to understand what kind of reasoning or politics this represents, Umar said.

One has to question the reliability of an ally who admitted last week that Turkey does not have conflicting issues with [the Taliban’s] beliefs, wrote Aykan Erdemir of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.

The comments are expected to serve as red flags amid the ongoing negotiations between Ankara and Washington over Erdogan’s offer to deploy Turkish troops to guard Kabul International Airport after the US leaves, Erdemir continued in a statement. communicated. opinion piece for Newsweek.

With so many unanswered questions remaining unanswered, the domestic debate in Turkey, mingled with anger and recriminations, will only intensify in the coming days and could leave Erdogan with much less in hand than he expected. to win with his Afghan bet.