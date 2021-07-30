A distorted old photo of Biden’s procession online





Supporters of then-President Donald Trump lined the road on October 24, 2020, as the procession of then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden marched to a campaign rally by car at Dallas High School in Dallas , Pennsylvania. Photo by Drew Angerer / Getty Images

His procession was greeted in part by a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump, as lehighvalleylive.com documented with photos.

But some are twisting the facts online by claiming that a specific photo – showing Biden’s procession apparently engulfed in pro-Trump flags – dates from that July 28 visit. It’s actually from October 2020, in a different region of the state.

The photo in question was shared in a series of viral tweets and Facebook posts, racking up thousands of shares.

“Biden’s procession yesterday in Pennsylvania. See one of Biden’s 81 million voters? Neither do I. #MAGA, ”one tweet read.

A July 29 Facebook post of the “I Love My Freedom” page, shared over 4,000 times, posted the image overlaid with the text: “Biden visited Allentown, PA and look who showed up to greet him.” !

A reverse image search shows that the photo in question was actually taken on October 24, 2020.

Getty Images says the photo was taken as Biden, then the Democratic presidential candidate, was on his way to a high school for a campaign event in Dallas, Pa., About 70 miles from Macungie, where Biden was on July 28 .

Editor’s Note: FactCheck.org is one of many organizations working with Facebook to demystify misinformation shared on social media. Our previous stories can be found here.

Sources

Bresswein, Kurt. “Loud Trump crowd, call for unity, dog bite: the scene in front of Bidens Mack Trucks stops. (PHOTOS). “Lehighvalleylive.com. 28 Jul 2021.

“Joe Biden is campaigning for president in Pennsylvania.” Getty Images. Accessed July 29, 2021.

“President Biden delivers remarks on manufacturing.” C-SPAN. 28 Jul 2021.

“President Biden’s Remarks on the Importance of American Manufacturing. ” White House. 28 Jul 2021.

Terruso, Julia and Jonathan Tamari. “Biden is visiting the Mack Truck Plant in Lehigh Valley to unveil his US purchase plan. Philadelphia investigator. 28 Jul 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.factcheck.org/2021/07/old-photo-of-biden-motorcade-misrepresented-online/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos