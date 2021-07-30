Jabodebek LRT link bridge and other means of transport to be built in Dukuh Atas soon





Merdeka.com – There are plans to build the Multipurpose Pedestrian Bridge (JPM) in the Dukuh Atas district, Setiabudi, Jakarta South. This bridge will connect LRT passengers from Jabodebek to KRL or MRT stations. “Construction is under preparation and it is hoped that it will be completed by the time the Jabodebek LRT is operational,” said director of MRT Jakarta (Perseroda) chairman William Sabandar, in a virtual discussion on Friday ( 30/7). The JPM will be built with a length of 250 meters and will be carried out by PT Moda Integrasi Transportasi Jabodetabek (Perseroda) or MITJ. It is expected that the construction process will begin in 2022. William believes that the existence of this bridge will make it easier for people using public transport to switch to other modes of transport. “So if the LRT people in Jabodebek want to transit, enter Dukuh Atas using LRT or using MRT or Transjakarta, they will go through JPM,” he explained. As we know, President Joko Widodo or Jokowi Check the construction progress of Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Bekasi (Jabodebek) Light Rapid Transit (LRT) at Taman Mini Indonesia Indah (TMII) and Harjamukti Cibubur stations on Wednesday (9/6/2021) morning. “I visited to see the progress of the construction of the Jabodebek LRT, around 84.7% has been completed,” he said. Jokowi at TMII Station broadcast on behalf of the Secretary of State, Wednesday (9/6). Jokowi targets, the Jabodebek LRT project has been completed and can start operating in June 2022. “We hope that in April 2022 the trials will begin, and we will begin operations in June 2022,” he said. Jokowi. Reporter: Ika Defianti Source: Liputan6.com [lia]

