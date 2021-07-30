“Center to oppose any movement that affects people’s livelihoods”





Reacting to the Sindh government’s decision to impose a lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that the Center would oppose any decision affecting resources subsistence of the masses in accordance with the policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the document released by CM Sindh’s office, the lockdown would be imposed in the province from Saturday to August 8. All markets will remain closed during the lockdown, however, pharmacies are allowed to remain open and operate.

Grocery stores, meat and vegetable stores, banks and gas stations will also remain open. However, essential stores will close at 6 p.m.

During the lockdown, authorities can also quickly check the vaccination certificates of citizens leaving their homes. The meeting further decided to withhold salaries for government employees who are not vaccinated after August 31.

Intercity transport will remain suspended during the period and government offices will remain closed from next week.

“We are carefully considering the decision of the Sindh government. The prime minister’s policy is very clear (…) We will oppose any measure affecting the livelihoods of the common man,” Fawad wrote on his Twitter account, a few hours after the announcement of the provincial government.

He said the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) and the Sindh government should formulate a strategy that does not affect the livelihoods and businesses of the people.

The highly contagious Delta variant was first identified in India in December 2020. It has wreaked havoc in India and has led to a major epidemic across the world since.

Its spread had reached alarming levels in Sindh, particularly in Karachi with CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah, earlier today, citing health officials as saying that all positive cases in the port city were of the lethal variant of the Delta.

“The most affected in this situation is Karachi, due to the density of the population which makes social distancing difficult. “

“Considering the situation, [we can say] that hospitals can suffocate in four to five days if we don’t take action to control the spread of the virus. “

In this scenario, added the CM, the meeting took place with the stakeholders. “We have decided to impose a partial lockdown in the province.”

In a press conference the day before, NCOC chief Asad Umar stressed the severity of the disease and its rapid spread in Sindh.

He informed that the SOP compliance rate was the lowest for Sindh in the whole country, at 33%.

The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Health, Dr Faisal Sultan, said hospitals in Karachi were clearly under the blow.

The country’s positivity rate was 7.5% with 50% of intensive care patients in hospitals due to Covid-19.

Umar reiterated that closing towns was not a viable long-term solution.

“As soon as the numbers go down, you start to think that the virus is over. However, our actions are directly linked to the spread of the virus, ”he said, adding that the only solution is to be vaccinated against the virus.

The federal government had also warned of a sudden increase in the rate of positivity for the virus, saying the healthcare system was overwhelmed by increased demand for oxygen.

