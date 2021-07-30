Trump urged DOJ officials to declare 2020 election corrupt





The House Oversight Committee on Friday released handwritten notes from a December 2020 phone call that appear to show then-President Donald Trump urged Justice Department officials to declare the election 2020 presidential election was corrupt, despite no evidence of widespread electoral fraud, so he and allies in Congress could try to overturn the election results.

Just say the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and Congressmen R. Trump told senior Justice Department officials, according to Donoghues’ notes.

The pressure is all the more noticeable when a few weeks earlier Trump’s own attorney general William Barr said the department found no evidence of widespread fraud that could have overturned the results.

The call came just days after Barr resigned, and about a week and a half before the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in which pro-Trump loyalists stormed the building. while Congress certified the election results.

Emails released last month show that Trump and his allies in the final weeks of his presidency pressured the Justice Department to investigate unsubstantiated allegations of widespread electoral fraud in 2020, and l The ministry’s inspector general is investigating whether ministry officials attempted to reverse the results.

House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, DN.Y., said in a statement that these handwritten notes show President Trump directly asked our country’s top law enforcement agency to take steps to overturn a free and fair election in the final days of his presidency.

The committee has started scheduling interviews with key witnesses to investigate the full extent of the corruption of former presidents, Maloneys’ statement continued, and I will use all the tools at my disposal to ensure that all testimony is heard. secured without delay.

Earlier this week, the Justice Department allowed six witnesses to appear before the panel, citing public interest in the extraordinary events of the past few weeks.

Trump also urged the DOJ to more aggressively investigate Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, according to the notes: “You know what to do with H. Biden, people will criticize the DOJ if it doesn’t investigate for for real. “

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

