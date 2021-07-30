Xi Jinping vows to “defend” and “develop” relations with North Korea as Kim rallies army

Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to defend and develop his country’s alliance with North Korea, according to a letter to Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un, who rallied military leaders for a first-ever workshop on the political leadership of the armed forces.

The official Korean Central News Agency reported on Friday local time that Kim received another message from Xi last week in response amid a flurry of communications between the two leaders this month.

The Chinese leader is said to have expressed his gratitude for the earlier messages from his North Korean counterpart expressing his congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Chinese Communist Party and his sympathy for the recent floods that have hit Henan Province and other parts. from China.

Xi said Kim’s correspondence indicated the “friendly feelings” between the two heads of state and their people, and pledged to further strengthen this bond between the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the Democratic People’s Republic of. Korea (DPRK).

“Emphasizing that China and the DPRK are socialist states ruled by communist parties,” the Korean Central News Agency reported, “the message said in the new situation, the Chinese side, along with the DPRK side, will help to accomplish the cause. socialism in the two countries and make positive contributions to the happiness of the peoples of the two countries and to the establishment of peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region by successfully implementing the important understanding common agreement reached by the two sides to successfully defend, consolidate and develop the China-DPRK relations. “

He also reportedly wished Kim and his Korean Workers’ Party the best of luck. people, and his job would be fine. “

Friday’s report was accompanied by state media reports that Kim had held a landmark workshop involving Korean People’s Army commanders and political officers at the Party Central Committee office building in Pyongyang more early this week.

The meeting was held “to further strengthen the military and political strength and the revolutionary fighting spirit” and “to re-awaken the military and political cadres to the important military strategic and tactical idea of ​​the Party Central Committee as well as ‘to the guidelines and policies for the construction of the army as required by the evolution of the situation’, a probable reference to the economic difficulties that the country is experiencing due to the sanctions, a severe lockdown of COVID-19 and droughts.

The meeting ended on July 27, marking the 68th anniversary of the ceasefire that de facto ended the Korean War, a conflict in which China supported North Korea against South Korea. and a US-led coalition. According to the Korean Central News Agency report, Kim called on his executives to relive the spirit of this conflict today, both in their internal struggle and in their dealings with foreign adversaries in thinly veiled reference. to South Korea and its ally, the United States.

“Saying that at present, the hostile forces continue to systematically strengthen their capabilities to launch a preemptive attack against the DPRK and increase armaments while stepping up all kinds of frenzied and persistent war exercises for aggression.” , Kim

“Noted that such a situation has strengthened the resolve and will to fight of the APK to eradicate the root cause of the evil cycle of escalating tensions.”

And he “called on all military and political cadres to make the greatest efforts to strengthen the combat effectiveness of their units, always aware that the first criterion to assess their loyalty to the Party and to the revolution and their practical capacity and their performance lies in how hard they try to perfect preparations to properly execute their war operations and combat missions. “

While the remarks appeared to disparage the upcoming joint military exercises scheduled for next month by Washington and Seoul, Kim did not name his two enemies. And his remarks coincided with a potential sign of renewed peace efforts between the two Koreas.

Also on July 27, the South Korean military announced that its North Korean counterpart had re-established communications along two cross-border lines after 14 months of silence. The Blue House also confirmed that South Korean President Moon Jae-in has exchanged a series of letters with Kim since April.

These developments signal yet another shift in the tumultuous inter-Korean peace process launched in 2018 and backed by Kim, Moon and former President Donald Trump, who made history by becoming the first sitting U.S. leader to meet with a northern leader. -Korean. But a series of summits failed to reach any agreement to ensure North Korea’s surrender of its nuclear arsenal, the lifting of sanctions or a lasting peace between Pyongyang and Seoul.

Instead, tensions returned as North Korea hardened its position. The pandemic then only further isolated the two Koreas.

But the resumption of communications was hailed as a step towards improving their tortured dynamics, not only by the Koreas themselves, but also by China and the United States, which both described the new interactions as a “positive” development.

President Joe Biden’s administration has characterized its approach to bilateral relations with its main geopolitical rival, China, as having elements of “cooperation”, “competition” and “confrontation.” As for North Korea, US officials said they hope to work together.

“Our policy calls for a calibrated and practical approach that is open and will explore diplomacy with the DPRK to make practical progress that increases the security of the United States, our allies and our deployed forces,” a spokesperson said. of the State Department. News week earlier this month. “The United States and the PRC must work together for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

The subject was among those discussed when Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman visited China over the weekend, just before North Korea-South Korea re-established communication.

The exercises planned for next month between the United States and South Korea could prove to be a test, however, as such activities are regularly criticized as provocative by North Korea. And training has also encountered another hurdle: a recent spike in COVID-19 cases among individuals associated with the US military in South Korea.

U.S. forces in Korea pledged on Wednesday to stand ready to fight and protect their personnel from the pandemic at the same time.

“The USFK continues to maintain a strong combined defense posture to protect the Republic of Korea from any threat or adversary while maintaining prudent preventative measures to protect the force,” the US command said in a statement.