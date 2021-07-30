Firefighters continue to fight deadly forest fires in southern Turkey | Voice of America

Firefighters continued to tackle raging forest fires in southern Turkey on Friday that have left at least four people dead and forced the evacuation of villages and hotels.

More than 70 forest fires have broken out this week in Turkey’s Mediterranean region and the southern Aegean Sea and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters that crews are still trying to contain them in 14 locations after subduing 57 other forest fires since Wednesday.

Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said the uncontrolled forest fires have occurred in six provinces and pledged to hold anyone responsible for their outbreak to account. Authorities said Thursday that investigations into the fires had started.

The mayor of the Turkish resort town of Marmaris said he could not rule out the possibility of sabotage as the cause of a mountainside fire that threatened vacation homes and hotels on Thursday.

Erdogan said a plane from Azerbaijan will join planes from Russia and Ukraine to fight the fires, adding that with the arrival of the planes we are turning in a positive direction. “

In addition to at least five planes, the Turkish president said 45 helicopters, drones and nearly 1,100 firefighting vehicles are involved in the effort.

Forest fires are common in the Mediterranean and Aegean regions of Turkey during the dry summer season, but arson or Kurdish militants have been blamed for some previous wildfires.