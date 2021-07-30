Prime Minister’s brother meets with traders hit by lockdown, calls for GST agitation

Prahlad Modi, brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and vice president of the All-India Fair Price Shop Association, on Friday urged traders not to pay GST until their demands are met by authorities and advised them to start an agitation on the matter to convey their message. to the government of Maharashtra and to the Center.

The commotion should be such that “Uddhav (Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray) and Narendra (Modi) will come to your door,” he said, addressing a gathering of traders here.

Prahlad Modi, who said he represented 6.50 lakhs of fair-price store owners across the country, urged traders not to pay the GST (goods and services tax) until various requests made by them are accepted by the authorities.

“Whether it is Narendra Modi or anyone else, they have to listen to you. Today I tell you this, write to the government of Maharashtra first that we will not pay the GST until you listen to us. not. We are in ‘lokshai’ (democracy) .. not in gulami (under subjugation), “he said.

Prahlad Modi met with traders, who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown, in Thane District, Maharashtra.

Various traders from Ulhasnagar and Ambernath told Prahlad Modi that cases filed against them for violations of the COVID-19 standard should be withdrawn as the industry is in the throes of an economic crisis, e-commerce platforms adding to the misfortunes.

They urged him to help revive jeans washing units in the two townships on the outskirts of Mumbai.