Trump urged justice officials to declare election “corrupt”





WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump urged senior Justice Department officials to declare the 2020 election results corrupt during a phone call in December, according to handwritten notes from one of the conversation participants.

Notes of the Dec. 27 appeal, released by the House Oversight Committee on Friday, highlight efforts by Trump to try to overturn election results and gain support from law enforcement officials and other leaders government in this effort. Emails released last month show that Trump and his allies in the final weeks of his presidency pressured the Justice Department to investigate unsubstantiated allegations of widespread electoral fraud in 2020, and l The ministry’s inspector general is investigating whether ministry officials attempted to reverse the results.

Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and Congressmen R., Trump at one point told then Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, according to notes taken by Richard Donoghue, who was then deputy for Rosens and who was also on the call.

The pressure is all the more noticeable as weeks earlier Trump’s own attorney general William Barr had revealed that the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread fraud that could have overturned the results.

The Dec. 27 appeal came just days after Barr resigned, leaving Rosen as head of the department during the administration’s turbulent final weeks which also included the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in during which pro-Trump loyalists stormed the building. that Congress certified the election results.

These handwritten notes show that President Trump directly called on our country’s leading law enforcement agency to take action to overturn a free and fair election in the final days of his presidency, the committee chair said, Representative Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York, in a statement.

She said the committee had started scheduling interviews with witnesses. Earlier this week, the Justice Department allowed six witnesses, including Rosen and Donoghue, to appear before the panel and provide unrestricted testimony, citing public interest in the extraordinary events of the past few weeks.

During the call, according to the notes, Trump complained that people were angry and blamed the Justice Department for inaction and said we have an obligation to tell people that he is ‘was an illegal and corrupt election. He claimed the ministry had failed to respond to legitimate crime complaints. Unfounded allegations of fraud have been repeatedly dismissed by judge after judge, including those appointed by Trump, and by election officials across the country.

Justice Department officials told Trump the department investigated but the allegations were not supported by evidence, and they said much of the information he was getting was false, the notes said. by Donoghues.

At one point in the conversation, according to the notes, Rosen told Trump that the Justice Department can’t + snap their fingers + change the election result, it doesn’t work that way.

Trump responded by saying: don’t expect you to do this, just say the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and members of Congress R., according to the notes.

During the call, Trump reflected on replacing the head of the Justice Department with Jeffrey Clark, then deputy attorney general of the Environment and Natural Resources Division and acting head of the Civil Division.

After the New York Times reported that Trump had considered a plan to replace Rosen with Clark, the Inspector General announced he would investigate whether department officials, past or present, attempted to overturn the results of the presidential election.

