China’s tough tech strategy: stupid | National exam

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the National Day reception on the eve of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in Beijing, September 30, 2020. (Thomas Peter / Reuters)



VSChinese President Xi Jinping unleashes the full force of the state against the country’s tech sector. It was first the virtual disappearance of Jack Mas, then the withdrawal of the ride-sharing company Didi from all mobile application stores. More recently, the government has attacked Chinese online tutoring companies, preventing any education company from making a profit or receiving foreign capital.

Most observers have interpreted it as a power game: Xi’s assertion of state dominance over increasingly powerful multinational corporations. Others, like Beijing-based tech researcher Dan Wang, give the party more credit, seeing regulatory crackdown as a deliberate tactic in China’s grand tech strategy.

At the end of last year, Wang wrote that the Chinese government views hard technologies (semiconductors, airplanes, etc.) as more valuable than products that take us deeper into the digital world. The party’s objective, he argues, is to squeeze the salary and status bonuses of the internet and financial sectors and thus push workers and investors into markets deemed more important from a point of view. strategic.

In a recent Foreign Affairs itemWang describes this policy as a push towards technological self-sufficiency, spurred in large part by the effects of Trump’s trade war. Export restrictions in recent years have left companies like Huawei without key high-tech inputs for their equipment. Now, Chinese technology companies are trying to find domestic alternatives or to design the necessary technologies themselves. According to Wangs, Trump’s gamble has accomplished what the Chinese government has never been able to: align the incentives of private companies with the state’s goal of economic self-sufficiency.

Indeed, technological progress in China has come almost entirely from the private sector, with the support of governments but not under its leadership. While companies such as Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent have achieved spectacular valuations, Beijing’s tech efforts, mostly focused on hardware like semiconductors and airplanes, have been lackluster.

At first glance, making complex hardware looks like something a Communist state should be relatively good at. Making chips, for example, requires large-scale and long-term capital, of which Beijing has both. Yet despite having received billions under the Made in China 2025 initiative, the Chinese state-owned semiconductor foundry, SMIC, lags far behind the overseas competitors on which it relies for technology.

This deficiency is a consequence of the fact that the transfer and theft of technology that has worked well for the Chinese software industry does not work for high-tech manufacturing. The complex material exhibits high feedback experience curve effects on the knowledge accumulated by teams working on long-term projects that cannot be replicated from all tissue. A hacker in a garage can start a consumer Internet business overnight; a jet engine manufacturer takes many years and hundreds of employees to start up.

It is no coincidence that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC), the world’s largest producer of chips, was founded by a 25-year veteran of Texas Instruments. Nor that the company’s success depends on close relationships with Western electronics companies who trust TSMC for their intellectual property. The organizational capital that propelled TSMC to the pinnacle of global chip production is virtually impossible to replicate in a country where intellectual property is easily stolen and companies are likely to turn down contracts.

Consider the current chip shortage: If China was a key semiconductor supplier, it’s not hard to imagine the CCP’s stopping exports. Due to the political and legal risk, Chinese chip foundries are unlikely to receive the kick-off that would push them up the experience curve.

If Wang is correct that Beijing is trying to push workers and investors towards hard technology, then its move to bring software companies to their knees is likely to prove counterproductive. On the one hand, capricious interference in corporate affairs is precisely the kind of behavior that inhibits the formation of organizational capital necessary for the production of hardware, by moving software engineers into hardware roles, does nothing to solve the problem. .

Second, and just as important, software and hardware have a symbiotic developmental relationship. Consider artificial intelligence, which takes data, algorithms, and computing power (to put it simply) as input. The development of each component of this AI triad feeds into the rest. An economy with advanced software capabilities is an economy that demands more computing power. The existence of large companies that excel in data collection (thanks to virtually non-existent privacy protections) and analysis (China produces more articles on AI than the United States; a crude measure , but one measure nonetheless) increases the returns to the development of domestic equipment.

In other words, the shrinking of the consumer software sector necessarily reduces domestic demand for advanced hardware. In the United States, sales of Mac computers have long driven Intel revenue, thereby subsidizing hardware R&D. This is a positive externality for the economy, as the computing power intended for the trivial uses of consumers is available, for example, to researchers in the government and the military.

Xi might see consumer software as trivial, but it’s a key factor in the leadership he wants in hard technology. By fully highlighting the parties’ willingness to undermine businesses, Xi has made it less likely that China will achieve local innovation.