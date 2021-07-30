Jim Jordan awkwardly adds new details to his Jan 6 call with Trump





When it comes to the Jan.6 attack and his interactions with Donald Trump on the day of the insurgency riot, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has generally taken a confident posture. “If they call me, I have nothing to hide,” boasted the Ohio Republican early last week.

This week, that confidence seemed a bit shaky.

Although he had previously wondered if he had spoken with the then president on the day of the pro-Trump violence, Jordan appeared on Fox News on Tuesday and appeared reluctantly to admit that he and Trump spoke on the 6th. January. Considering the bipartisan Congress investigating the Capitol bombing, this was a new and notable detail.

But did the Republican congressman mean what he said? Taylor Popielarz of Spectrum News also interviewed Jordan this week and tried to spell out the details. “Yes or no: did you speak with President Trump on January 6? The host asked. The video of the exchange is worth watching, although TPM’s Josh Marshal took the time to transcribe Ohio’s response:

“Yes, I mean, I’m talking, I spoke with the president last week. I speak with the president all the time. I spoke to him on January 6. I mean I speak with President Trump all the time. time. And it’s, it’s, I don’t think that’s unusual. I would expect members of Congress to speak with the President of the United States when they try to do what they have to. tell their constituents to do. I’m actually a little surprised sometimes that people keep asking this question. Of course, I talk to the president all the time. I spoke, like I said, I spoke to him last week.

When asked if he spoke with Trump before, during or after the attack on Capitol Hill, Jordan added:

“Uh, I should go, I, I, I, I spoke to her that day, I’m thinking afterwards. I don’t know if I spoke to her in the morning or not. I don’t know. Uh, I should go back there and, I mean, I don’t know, I don’t know, uh, that, when those conversations were in. But, uh, what I do know is that I was talking to him all the time. “

The congressman then attempted to change the subject.

I won’t claim to have any body language expertise, but I think it’s probably fair to say that Jordan seemed uncomfortable discussing these details on air.

As we talked about the other day, this is the same Jordan whose record around January 6 is clearly problematic. The New York Times reported last week, for example, that the far-right lawmaker attended a meeting at the White House, where he plotted with Trump on how best to challenge the presidential election results of 2020. The Republican also publicly stated, to hell with reality, “I don’t know how you can ever convince me that President Trump didn’t actually win this thing.”

Jordan, of course, also voted against the certification of the presidential election results, signed a legal brief asking the Supreme Court to reject the election results, and voted against the establishment of the House select committee. to investigate the insurgent riot.

Minority parliamentary leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) Nonetheless attempted to appoint Jordan to the inquiry committee – a choice House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Rejected for reasons that should be painfully obvious. (Michael Gerson described Jordan’s selection as “a malicious choice.”)

Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), A member of the bipartisan panel, noted this week that Jordan may very well be called upon to testify before the committee, largely because he has been “involved in a number of meetings. in preparation for what happened on January 6, involved in planning for January 6, certainly for objections that day. “

After Jordan’s on-air comments this week, I think the odds of him being subpoenaed are close to 100%.

