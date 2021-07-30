HT News: Taliban Not Normal Civilians, Afghan Envoy Says and All Breaking News | Latest India News





Here are the top news, analysis and opinions for today.

Taliban are not normal civilians in every way: Afghan envoy’s remark on Imran Khans

Afghan Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay said on Friday that the Taliban are by no means normal civilians because ordinary people are not cruel to humanity. Read more

All railway areas have over 170 illegal religious structures: Ashwini Vaishnaw

No less than 179 illegal religious structures are erected on platforms and construction sites in all areas of Indian railways, Parliament informed Friday by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Read more

Can’t afford to invite 3rd wave: VP Naidu urges people to follow Covid protocol

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday that the temporary drop in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the country should not make citizens complacent, adding that the drop should be seen as a breathing space to regroup to ensure that all subsequent health issues can be faced with more confidence and commitment. Read more

Why Shah Rukh Khan decided not to reprimand Abhishek Bachchan, Vivaan Shah: “Agar inke baap …”

Actor Shah Rukh Khan once recalled an incident when filmmaker Farah Khan asked him to speak to actors Abhishek Bachchan and Vivaan Shah for confusing her. Read more

Bad news! Here’s why Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite might never launch

Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite is widely anticipated in the gaming community. After all, PUBG Mobile India led to the birth of Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile India Lite is expected to have a BGMI “Lite” avatar as well. Read more

“The only bright spot was that they prevented their lowest total”: Sehwag unimpressed with Indian drummers after abysmal show

Virender Sehwag was not impressed with India’s batting performance in the deciding game against Sri Lanka on Thursday. An exhausted Indian team that entered the third T20I with just five batsmen had a chance to rise to the occasion, especially the youngsters, who were keen to stand out in the series, but none of them were able to. leave impact as India were limited to a modest 81/8 batting in first their third lowest T20I total of all time. Read more

Tweeple was extremely invested in finding this man for a Rahul in London

A man on a mission, a wallet lost in London and a quest to find its owner named Rahul – this story has managed to capture the attention of thousands of people on Twitter. Read more

The Ola electric scooter can be delivered directly to your home via the online sales channel

The launch of the Ola Electric scooter is expected to take place soon in India and could potentially trigger a massive transition to battery powered two-wheelers in the country. Read more

