Boris Johnson moans about 160,000 salary as he slashes benefits for UK’s poorest





BORIS Johnson has been called “shameless” after complaining about his allegedly meager pay.

This is not the first time the Prime Minister has been accused of complaining about his salary of £ 157,372.

According to the Financial Times, the Conservative leader is regularly heard saying “I just can’t afford to do this job.” It comes as his administration ends a £ 20 universal credit hike that charities say is a ‘lifeline’ for struggling families. READ MORE: Conservatives reject outrage over holidays and cuts to universal credit Although Johnson lives rent-free in the apartment above number 10, the FT notes that it is taxable as a benefit in kind and that the Prime Minister “must pay for any private entertainment”. A conservative insider told the newspaper: “He needs a really high number, just to get by.” The Prime Minister’s financial difficulties are said to have prompted him to ask for help with the lavish renovation of his Downing Street apartment. Johnson considered creating a “trust” to pay the costs, but the plan was quickly scrapped as the apartment was private and therefore ineligible. Instead, Tory donor Lord Brownlow paid the party £ 58,000 “to cover payments the party has already made on behalf of the soon to be formed Downing Street trust”. But Johnson ended up having to cover the costs, “stretching his finances further,” according to the FT. The report has sparked a wave of criticism from opposition politicians, who point to the UK government’s decision to end the £ 20 increase in universal credit. SNP MSP Kevin Stewart said: ‘He is the man who appears determined to cut universal credit for the poorest people by £ 20 a week. Johnson is shameless. Liverpool City area Labor Mayor Steve Rotheram added: “Try to survive on universal credit.” READ MORE: Boris Johnson ‘feared his £ 150,000 salary was enough’ Previously, while serving as foreign secretary, Johnson told friends his salary of £ 141,405 was ‘not enough to live on’. And in September last year, the Prime Minister’s cronies told The Times he was worried about money and “very, very poorly served” in his position as leader of the UK. The friend said: “He doesn’t have a housekeeper – he has only one housekeeper and they are worried they could afford a nanny. “He’s stuck in the apartment and Downing Street is not a nice place to live. It’s not like the Elysee or the White House where you can get away from it all because they are so big. Even if he or Carrie wants to go to the rose garden, they have to go through the office. Another friend said Johnson is “always worried about money, he has a real need to support his family, all of them, and I think he is worried about that.”

