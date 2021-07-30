Donald Trump’s Tax Returns Must Be Submitted to Congress, US Department of Justice Says | US News





Donald Trump’s tax returns must be turned over to Congressional investigators by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the US Department of Justice said.

In a note released Friday, the department’s office of legal counsel said the Treasury should provide the House Ways and Means Committee with tax details of the former Republican president.

This decision could end a long legal showdown over records.

It comes after Steven Mnuchin, who was then Secretary of the Treasury under the Trump administration, said he would not file tax returns.

Image: Then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he would not be handing over Mr. Trump’s tax returns

He argued that the files were wanted by Democrats, who controlled the House of Representatives, for “spurious” reasons aimed at exposing them to the public.

The committee then took legal action for the records under a federal law that states that the IRS should assign taxpayer tax returns to a handful of prominent lawmakers.

The committee also said it needed Mr. Trump’s taxes for an investigation into whether he was complying with tax law.

In Friday’s note, the Justice Ministry’s legal adviser’s office said the committee chairman “cited sufficient reasons to request the former chairman’s tax information.”

The office added that under federal law, the Treasury “must provide the information to the committee.”

He also said the Justice Department was wrong in 2019 when it found out that the committee’s request for his taxes had a partisan purpose.

“We cannot know where receipt of the requested tax information will take the committee, any more than the committee itself can predict what it will find or determine,” wrote Dawn Johnsen, acting deputy attorney general of the Office of the Jural advisor.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr has previously obtained copies of Mr. Trump’s personal and business tax records as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Image: Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr has already obtained copies of Mr Trump’s personal and business tax records. Photo: AP

Mr Trump tried to prevent his accountants from handing over the documents, taking the case to the Supreme Court.

But the judges rejected his argument that he had broad immunity as president.

