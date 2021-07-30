Southern leaders try to ignore rising anti-China sentiment





On April 21, a suicide bomber struck the four-star Serena Hotel in Quetta, Pakistan, killing five people and injuring 12 others. Early reports indicated that the target was Nong Rong, the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, who was staying at the Serena but was not present at the time. The Tehrik-i-Taliban, or TTP, a jihadist terrorist group active along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, later claimed responsibility for the attack, vaguely claiming it had targeted “locals and foreigners” staying at the hotel.

A few months later, in mid-July, another suicide bombing targeted a convoy of Chinese workers heading towards the construction site of a hydroelectric dam in Dasu, a remote town north of the Pakistani capital, Islamabad. The explosion left nine Chinese workers dead and dozens more injured. The Chinese company in charge of the project has suspended construction and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang called on Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to demand a full investigation.

Although the TTP has yet to claim responsibility for the attack, their story suggests that they were likely responsible. The Pakistani Taliban have long targeted symbols of the Pakistani state, viewing any friend of Islamabad as their enemy. Given Pakistan’s close diplomatic and economic ties with China – the two have been working since 2013 on a package of $ 50 billion infrastructure projects known as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and have supported each other on the international scene – the TTP also sees China as a natural adversary. Beijing, for its part, recently hosted a delegation of the Afghan Taliban and demanded that the insurgent group “completely sever ties” with the TTP.

Pakistan was once home to one of the most pro-Chinese populations in the world, in large part thanks to Beijing’s appreciation for economic support. But China’s recent assault on foreign policy, its willingness to bypass Islamabad to directly engage insurgent groups, its lack of transparency regarding the initial emergence of COVID-19 and its crackdown on Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities. of Xinjiang have tarnished its reputation among many Pakistanis. This anti-Chinese sentiment is helping fuel a recent spike in violent attacks targeting Chinese nationals and entities. In addition to the TTP, insurgents in Balochistan province, where Chinese projects have disrupted traditional lifestyles, have targeted and killed Chinese citizens in recent years.

Despite the anti-Chinese turn of many Pakistanis, Khan’s government remains firmly attached to Beijing. “China has been one of our greatest friends in our most difficult times, when we were really in trouble,” he said in a recent interview, explaining his reluctance to stand up for the Uyghurs. “When our economy was in trouble, China came to our aid. “

Khan’s remarks point to a growing trend across a diverse swath of the developing world, from Asia to Africa and beyond: a growing and dangerous divergence between public and government sentiment on China. Senior officials like Khan are deepening their ties with Beijing even though their people increasingly want to. It is a dangerous game, because when governments reject the wishes of their people, violence, like the recent attacks in Pakistan, can ensue. If the trend continues, China could become what historian Nancy Rose Hunt calls a “nervous state,” whose representatives abroad feel compelled to constantly look over their shoulders.

Indeed, as anti-Chinese sentiment rises in many wealthy countries, especially those in the West, the trend is mirrored in many low- and middle-income states, whose residents tend to be ruled by regimes. autocratic or hybrid which are largely insensitive to public sentiment. According to a 2017 Pew survey, 90% of Vietnamese, 77% of Filipinos and 74% of Indonesians see China’s power and influence as a threat to their country. Pew found in 2019 that a majority of Filipinos, as well as pluralities of Turks and Indians, had an unfavorable view of China. Antipathy towards China is also on the rise in countries like Cambodia and Zimbabwe.

Yet many governments in these countries ignore the wishes of their people and instead maintain or deepen their ties with Beijing.

In the Philippines, nearly a thousand protesters converged on the Chinese consulate in Manila on the country’s Independence Day last month, defying the government’s COVID-related ban on mass gatherings while chanting and waving signs with phrases like “China out”. This should come as no surprise: A majority of Filipinos had a negative view of China even before the pandemic, which sparked anti-Chinese conspiracy theories that further undermined the country’s reputation.

But President Rodrigo Duterte continues to embrace China despite the wishes of his audience. “China remains our benefactor,” he said in May after his foreign minister posted a series of jubilant tweets criticizing Beijing’s aggression in the South China Sea. “Just because we have a conflict with China doesn’t mean we have to be rude and disrespectful.”

Other high-level politicians seem to have a better grip on the national mood. Manny Pacquiao, a senator and boxing star who is rumored to be considering running for president next year, recently criticized Duterte’s Chinese policies as “disheartening.”

In Vietnam, the ruling Communist Party has often struggled to deal with a pervasive anti-Chinese sentiment, which is rooted in a history of conflict and colonialism, but has been exacerbated more recently by territorial disputes in the South China Sea, as well as growing concerns. on the environmental and social costs of Chinese investment. In 2018, the country was rocked by massive protests against Beijing’s influence, which turned violent in some areas, leaving many injured and extensive property damage. The unrest was sparked by a controversial proposal to grant favorable terms to Chinese investors in the new special economic zones.

As political scientist Benedict Kerkvliet has documented, anti-China Vietnamese protesters have complained in the past that “national leaders have sold the country to China.” Some party members even alleged that China intended to make Vietnam a “new kind of vassal” to “serve Chinese interests”.

Similar anti-China violence has taken place elsewhere over the past year, notably in Zambia, which owes much of its public debt to Beijing. In late May, a trio of Zambians beat three Chinese textile workers to death in the capital, Lusaka, just days after its mayor accused Chinese factory bosses of “reloaded slavery.” In Argentina, a fight broke out when a local called a Chinese businessman a “coronavirus”.

Even where tensions have not yet turned violent, anger nonetheless boils just below the surface, as evidenced by anti-China protests in countries like India, Nepal and even Cambodia.

Like Pakistan, Cambodia is one of China’s closest international partners. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, like the Pakistan Khan, believes he can ignore the anti-Chinese sentiment of his people while engaging even more with Beijing, drawn by its pledges of money and diplomatic support. Even as public discontent grows, leaders like these two often believe they can simply control it through repression or favoritism.

But the risk of anti-China violence is more serious in developing countries like Pakistan and Cambodia, mainly because they are already vulnerable to social unrest. Their high rates of poverty and economic inequality, poor social services, slow recovery from COVID-19, and limited capacity for economic recovery are already combining to form a powder keg. In such an environment, anti-Chinese sentiment is another potential trigger for social unrest.

China, in turn, could find itself intervening all over the world to protect its citizens. In 2014, it had to evacuate thousands of its citizens from Vietnam due to anti-China violence there. More recently, a sharp rise in anti-Chinese sentiment in Myanmar – resulting from local anger over China’s support for the unpopular military junta there – has reportedly led Beijing to order state-owned companies to evacuate non-essential workers. from the country.

In fact, some Chinese nationalist voices are starting to call on the government to do more to protect its people abroad. Following the July attack on Pakistan, Hu Xijin, the fiery editor-in-chief of China’s state-owned Global Times newspaper, wrote on Twitter: “If Pakistan’s capacity is not enough, with its consent, the missiles and China’s special forces can be put into action. ”

The risk for leaders of developing countries is therefore twofold: social unrest and the prospect of Chinese pressure to intervene in sensitive cases.

Yet many leaders are either blind to these risks or, seeing no way out of their dependence on China’s economic and political weight, at least downplay them. When Khan condemned the terrorist attack in Quetta, he pledged: “Our nation has made great sacrifices to defeat terrorism and we will not allow this scourge to reappear. ”

The reality, however, is that as long as his government and others in the global South continue to ignore their audiences and deepen their ties with Beijing, this scourge is likely to reappear.

Charles Dunst is an associate of the Global Macro practice of Eurasia Group. He is also a visiting scholar at the East-West Center in Washington and editor-in-chief of American Purpose, Francis Fukuyama’s new magazine. Twitter: @CharlesDunst

