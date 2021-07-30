Politics
Cabinet buzz echoes Delhi | Latest India News
Bengaluru Amid growing speculation about the expansion of the newly formed government cabinet in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others on Friday. senior leaders of the Union government. I spoke to our national president JP Nadda about the floods and Covid and also told him that the cabinet expansion should be done at the earliest, Bommai said, adding that Nadda has made sure to finalize the process soon.
The chief minister said he would like to have a creative cabinet that includes leaders who are experienced and have a new mindset. Bommai said he was confident he would get a green signal within a week and that there was a possibility he might visit the nation’s capital again. The CM, however, said it had yet to discuss names with national leaders.
Expanding the ministry will be the first big challenge before Bommai, as he will have to navigate through the cabinet training exercise keeping the factional balance within the ruling BJP. There are several aspirants among the party’s old guard and lawmakers who joined the BJP after leaving the Congress-JD (S) coalition in 2019.
Besides the enlargement of the cabinet, the Chief Minister also briefed the leadership on the flood situation in the state and asked for some relief from the Center. He also discussed the deteriorating financial situation of states.
The southern state has been the target of nature’s fury as floods ravaged coastal districts of Karnataka, inflicting a double whammy on the population who suffered more than a year of mounting losses due to the lockdown. induced by the Covid-19 pandemic.
It’s a testing period for you, you have to live up to the occasion, Bommai said, citing what Amit Shah told him on Friday.
Bommai said he spent around 35 to 45 minutes with the prime minister who the prime minister said gave him a lot of advice.
JP Nadda said that in addition to politics, you need to build the party and make coordinated efforts to face challenges and upcoming elections like local bodies, taluk and by-elections, Bommai said.
The chief minister said he also discussed contentious projects such as Mekedatu, Upper Krishna, Upper Bhadra, Mahadayi and even Yettinahole with central management and requested their cooperation for the same.
Bommai said he would like to make some changes to make administration efficient so that programs and programs reach the sections they are intended for.
The CM also said that in the long run it would like to improve the per capita income of farmers, women, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other backward classes who make up over 55% of the state’s population. .
If their incomes increase, it would mean that the state economy is better and we will make a special program for that, he added.
Tackling the BJP state government, former chief minister and congressional opposition leader Siddaramaiah said on Friday BJP lawmakers were busy trying to get cabinet seats instead. than to protect the affected population.
Corona and the floods have brought the people of the state to despair and instead of solving their problems and standing by their side, BJP leaders are sitting in Delhi aspiring for power and position, Siddaramaiah said, adding that all lawmakers were pushing for ministerial positions.
He even called Bommai a rubber stamp, in response to which the CM said his government’s stamp would be that of the BJP, the Prime Minister, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Yediyurappa who would be towards better governance.
Bommai said the Siddaramaaiahs administration was drowned in corruption and said the new government will ensure swift and efficient service delivery to bring down corruption. The statements come at a time when several BJP lawmakers have been accused of corruption, sex scandals and even running a parallel administration in the previous government.
Bommai is due to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday before returning to Bangalore.
