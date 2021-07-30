Bipartite infrastructure bill will lead to “massive socialist expansion”





Former President Donald Trump said on Friday that the bipartisan infrastructure bill that cleared the Senate after months of deliberation would lead to “massive socialist expansion.”

On Wednesday, the Senate voted 67-32 to move forward with the legislation, with 17 Republicans joining fellow Democrats in support of the bill. Earlier today, GOP leaders announced that they had addressed “major issues” with the proposal, which includes $ 550 billion in new spending.

Trump warned his audience that the legislation would be the “biggest government expansion” in recent memory. He also speculated that Democrats would use the bill to boost tax increases and “government-run health care.”

“The RINOs in the Senate offer a great victory by ceding infrastructure to the radical Democrats. Once they pass this Senate bill, it will stay in the House until they are crushed by the bigger one. government expansion for a generation “. the 45th president said in his last email statement.

“Tax increases for everyone, government-run healthcare, more government-run schools, an amnesty for illegal immigrants, MASKS and many other terrible socialist programs,” a- he added.

The bill must be approved by the House before it can enter into force. However, President Nancy Pelosi has vowed not to move forward with a floor vote on bipartisan legislation unless the Senate first approves a much larger $ 3.5 trillion reconciliation package. The package would involve funding for social programs, including free grants for community colleges and health care.

She reiterated her position at a press conference on Wednesday and said she could not “commit” to passing the bipartisan bill because she “did not even know what it was yet”.

Trump criticized Pelosi for wanting “everything else” in an infrastructure package, which he said could include a revocation of the tax cuts his administration championed.

“Nancy Pelosi said NO INFRASTRUCTURE until they got everything else,” Trump said. “Infrastructure is only a ‘carrot’ for massive socialist expansion. Why are RINOs so desperate to push bad, radical left-wing policies? And at the same time give the Democrats a big victory.”

“They will be forced to abandon some of the incredible tax cuts achieved under the Trump administration, one of its many hallmarks. It is bad legislation and politically irresponsible. Democrats will use it to show that they can get whatever they want from Republicans, he warned.

Republicans behind the deliberations insist no further tax increases will be needed to pay for the bipartisan proposal.

“We have made a lot of progress so far on a historic investment in our country’s basic infrastructure that will be fully paid for without raising taxes,” Republican Senator from Indiana Todd Young said in a statement. after the vote. “I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle as we sand and polish the final product.”

