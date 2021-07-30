Pak summons Indian diplomat to voice ‘rejection’ of India’s comments on PoK polls





Pakistan on Friday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to express its “rejection of India’s comments on the recently concluded elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Indian charge d’affaires was summoned to the Foreign Ministry to express Pakistan’s complete rejection of India’s protest and to reiterate Pakistan’s clear and consistent position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here in a press release.

India on Thursday rejected the July 25 PoK elections which were won by Prime Minister Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, saying the “cosmetic exercise” was nothing more than an attempt by Pakistan to “cover up its illegal occupation” and that it has lodged a strong protest on this subject.

Reacting strongly to the elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said Pakistan had “no locus standi in these Indian territories” and must evacuate all areas Indian women under its illegal occupation.

“The so-called elections in Indian territory under Pakistan’s illegal occupation are nothing more than Pakistan’s attempt to cover up its illegal occupation and the material changes it has undertaken in these territories,” he said. he said at an online press conference.

Bagchi has also strongly opposed references to Jammu and Kashmir in a recent joint press release from Pakistan and China, saying the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh have been and will remain an integral part. and inalienable from India.

India has asserted that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and always will be” an integral part of India.

New Delhi has also previously told Islamabad that issues related to Jammu and Kashmir are its internal affairs and the country is capable of resolving its own issues.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry (FO) says Jammu and Kashmir’s dispute between Pakistan and India has been on the UN Security Council’s agenda since 1948 and remains an internationally dispute. recognized, as affirmed by the relevant Security Council resolutions.

The FO said India had attempted to unilaterally change Jammu and Kashmir’s internationally recognized contested status and the territory’s demographic structure in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

The statement also urged India to take action for the implementation of Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

Pakistan downgraded relations with India and suspended trade after the Indian government revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August 2019.

India argued that the matter related to Article 370 of the Indian Constitution was entirely an internal matter of the country.

