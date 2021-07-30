Biden DOE continues to roll back changes to Trump’s efficiency rules with proposed test revisions





Dive Brief: The US Department of Energy (DOE) on Wednesday issued a Notice of Proposed Regulatory Proposal (NOPR) “removing” provisions from the device efficiency rules approved under the Trump administration, which allowed manufacturers to more easily receive deviations from product testing requirements. The 2020 change was one of many changes President Donald Trump made, as part of a commitment to reduce regulations and rules on the energy sector and industry more broadly. The DOE will accept comments no later than Aug. 27, and the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, which supported Trump’s changes, has said it intends to “actively engage” in the new process. rule making. Efficiency advocates applauded the DOE’s proposal and called for further rule changes to strengthen the DOE’s device and equipment standards program. The United States Council for an Energy Efficient Economy still wants action taken to reverse Trump-era changes to rules for multiple devices as well as light bulb standards. Dive overview:

The DOE, led by President Joe Biden, continues to propose changes to efficiency rules that experts say would save consumers money on energy costs, despite warnings from manufacturers about the possibility of ” an increase in the price of household appliances.

“In order to bring innovative and effective products to market, manufacturers must sometimes seek authorization from the DOE to test a product using an alternative method if the existing method does not accurately measure the effectiveness of the product,” he said. said Jennifer Cleary, AHAM vice president of regulatory affairs. in an email.

Part of the process involves manufacturers offering an alternative to DOE approval, Cleary said. “Historically, the DOE has been slow to approve alternatives, making it difficult to quickly deliver these innovative and more effective products to consumers,” she added.

The Trump-approved waiver process required the DOE to make a decision on device manufacturers’ test waiver requests within 45 days. If the agency does not meet this deadline and experts say the agency rarely acts so quickly, a six-month waiver automatically takes effect.

Efficiency advocates say the change in the Trump era allows manufacturers to avoid government oversight, while manufacturers argue it addresses situations where there will be no consumer testing of energy efficient.

The DOE is now taking action to protect consumers, advocates say.

“This is a good proposal and it is important that the department finalizes it quickly to ensure that consumers don’t unknowingly end up with products that waste energy,” said Andrew deLaski, executive director of Appliance Standards Awareness Project (ASAP), in a news release. “The department guarantees a level playing field for all manufacturers and that is essential.”

According to the NOPR, the agency “proposes to remove the provision that interim waivers will be automatically granted if the DOE does not notify the petitioner of the disposition of the petition within 45 working days of receipt.”

“Providing a longer, flexible timeframe that better reflects the DOE’s experience will allow the DOE to complete the required analysis, while providing a realistic timeframe that manufacturers can more reasonably rely on,” the agency said. “Accordingly, the DOE proposes that the DOE do its best to respond to requests for provisional waivers within 90 business days.”

The agency said based on experience, the 90 days “would always represent an improvement in response time and, in most cases, leave enough time for the DOE for proper analysis, examination and testing. “.

The DOE also proposed to reverse changes to the Trump administration’s “rule of process”, which experts say made it more difficult to tighten energy conservation standards. 2021, had exceeded legal deadlines for 28 product standards, according to ASAP.

“There are several other efficiency steps back from the Trump era that the department should propose to reverse,” Joanna Mauer, ASAP’s senior research director, said in an email. These include rules on light bulbs, dishwashers, washers, dryers and gas furnaces.

“They need to finalize them and accelerate progress in updating standards for the dozens of products this administration will need to tackle,” Mauer said. “It’s a big job. We would like the administration to start offering updates for overdue standards soon.”

