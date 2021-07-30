Politics
How the New Atlantic Charter Can Save the Free World
When US President Franklin Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill signed the original Atlantic Charter at the start of World War II, they sketched out a vision for a world based on non-aggression, self-determination and open trade. It was the democracies’ response to Nazism and, by implication, Soviet Communism, and it was the original mission statement for what we now call the liberal, rules-based international order.
Despite all its failures and inconsistencies, it has brought three generations of peace and prosperity.
Eighty years later, President Joe Biden put democracy back at the center of U.S. foreign policy when he joined with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in signing a new Atlantic Charter in June. The document sets out a powerful statement of shared values and common aspirations, suggesting that the United States, along with the United Kingdom, are ready to lead the free world into a new era of strategic competition between democracy and autocracy.
But now the hard work begins. To be successful, the Biden administration must call on other American allies and take concrete steps to turn those principles into action.
Countering autocracies
As a declaration of democratic resolve in an era of increasing authoritarian aggression, the Atlantic Charter 2.0 is the right effort at the right time: Russia and China offer an alternate view of how the world works, based on coercion and authoritarianism. . Democracies are on the defensive, facing challenges to their political systems at home and abroad as autocratic rivals gain strength. Many in the free world are looking to the United States and its allies for leadership in meeting today’s challenges.
The new Atlantic charter could be the first step.
Like its predecessor, this document sets out eight fundamental principles that reflect common values. Many of these principles of defending democracy, protecting sovereignty, promoting a rules-based economy, and promoting global cooperation resonate with those of the original document. Others reflect the new challenges of the 21st century: emerging technologies, cyber threats and climate change.
The New Atlantic Charter offers a dramatic counter-vision to the Chinese and Russian notion of a world dominated by autocracies. In contrast to a strategy based on spheres of influence and so-called realism, it could inspire the free world to act together (and pull itself together) to face the challenges it faces from these powers, its own shortcomings, and transnational problems. US foreign policy must be realistic about the limits of US power while representing more than a short-term opportunity. The Bidens approach takes us back to the best tradition of American grand strategy, recognizing that America succeeds when its interests and values advance together.
However, what made the original Atlantic Charter so compelling was the action it inspired: while setting new rules and standards governing the behavior of states, the United States and others. World powers have also created new institutions to defend and enforce these rules. This included organizations such as the United Nations, the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (which became the World Trade Organization) and the World Bank open to all nations of the world who agreed to abide by their rules as well as NATO and other entities that have empowered the United States and its allies to act on their own to defend the free world.
Charter a wider course
Today, democratic nations should follow the new charter with bold actions and new institutions to address the urgent challenges facing democracies and the world, as they did in 1945. This will require work on two fronts main.
First, the Biden administration must rally support for the New Atlantic Charter among its allies and partners. As moving as his words are, the weakness of the document is that only two countries have issued it; for this to work, other leading democracies must register. German Chancellor Angela Merkels recently approved the Washington declaration, which expresses common support for respect for democratic principles and the defense of an open world, could be the first in a series of bilateral declarations that culminate in the multilateral approval of the New Atlantic Charter.
Nor can the charter serve as the foundation for a new world order without the membership of a larger and more representative group of nations from Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and Latin America. Biden is expected to start by encouraging fellow G7 members to endorse the charter and follow by inviting like-minded democracies around the world willing to work together.
Second, the Biden administration must establish new institutions to implement the new principles of the charters. The United States should bring together a group of leading D-10 democracies, along lines proposed by Johnson, to foster strategic alignment and coordinated action on challenges posed by China, Russia and the world. Biden should establish a democratic tech alliance to ensure the free world succeeds in the race for emerging technologies and develops standards to prevent abuse. It is also expected to forge a new trade deal that aligns the world’s democracies within a common framework to advance a free and fair global economy, demonstrating that democracy can be effective. At the same time, Biden is expected to use his planned Democracy Summit as a platform to build a larger coalition of free nations to defend democracy at home and promote democratic standards around the world.
As it moves forward, the Biden administration can draw on concrete recommendations in these key areas, such as those set out in the Carnegie Endowments Task Force on a U.S. foreign policy for the middle class and the CNAS technological alliance project. More broadly, the Declaration of Principles for Freedom, Prosperity and Peace prepared by an Atlantic Council task force made up of distinguished former officials from nineteen leading democracies around the world offers a model for mobilizing the world. democratic around common principles defending an order based on rules. The 2019 statement was endorsed by senior members of Bidens’ foreign policy team, including National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Tony Blinken, before they took office.
Simply issuing a new Atlantic charter will not be the answer, the statements are not directly applicable, but it is a good start. With determined American leadership, it could pave the way for the resurgence of a world order based on democratic ideals and common principles. By working together, global democracies will be in a stronger position to solve problems and fight bullies who believe their time has come.
Ambassador Daniel Fried, a distinguished member of the Atlantic Council, previously served as US Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs. Ash Jain is Director of Democratic Order at the Atlantic Council and previously served on the Secretary of State’s policy planning staff.
Further reading
Fri 11 June 2021
It was then but it is now: Evaluating the New Atlantic Charter
This moment between these two emblematic figures, engaged in an epic fight against the ultimate evil is magical. But this appeal shouldn’t make us forget that the charter was not just a vague wish list. It had a concrete function in the very hard relationship between two allies of war.
New Atlanticist
by
Andrew R. Marshall
Thu, June 10, 2021
THINK QUICKLY: The world has a new Atlantic Charter
US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today signed a new Atlantic Charter. What new forms of cooperation will it trigger between democracies? And what will this mean for the struggle between democracies and autocracies?
Quick thinking
by
Sources
2/ https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/new-atlanticist/how-the-new-atlantic-charter-can-save-the-free-world/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]