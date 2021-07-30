How the New Atlantic Charter Can Save the Free World

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with US President Joe Biden outside the Carbis Bay Hotel, Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Great Britain, June 10, 2021. Photo by Toby Melville / Pool via Reuters.

When US President Franklin Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill signed the original Atlantic Charter at the start of World War II, they sketched out a vision for a world based on non-aggression, self-determination and open trade. It was the democracies’ response to Nazism and, by implication, Soviet Communism, and it was the original mission statement for what we now call the liberal, rules-based international order.

Despite all its failures and inconsistencies, it has brought three generations of peace and prosperity.

Eighty years later, President Joe Biden put democracy back at the center of U.S. foreign policy when he joined with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in signing a new Atlantic Charter in June. The document sets out a powerful statement of shared values ​​and common aspirations, suggesting that the United States, along with the United Kingdom, are ready to lead the free world into a new era of strategic competition between democracy and autocracy.

But now the hard work begins. To be successful, the Biden administration must call on other American allies and take concrete steps to turn those principles into action.

Countering autocracies

As a declaration of democratic resolve in an era of increasing authoritarian aggression, the Atlantic Charter 2.0 is the right effort at the right time: Russia and China offer an alternate view of how the world works, based on coercion and authoritarianism. . Democracies are on the defensive, facing challenges to their political systems at home and abroad as autocratic rivals gain strength. Many in the free world are looking to the United States and its allies for leadership in meeting today’s challenges.

The new Atlantic charter could be the first step.

Like its predecessor, this document sets out eight fundamental principles that reflect common values. Many of these principles of defending democracy, protecting sovereignty, promoting a rules-based economy, and promoting global cooperation resonate with those of the original document. Others reflect the new challenges of the 21st century: emerging technologies, cyber threats and climate change.

The New Atlantic Charter offers a dramatic counter-vision to the Chinese and Russian notion of a world dominated by autocracies. In contrast to a strategy based on spheres of influence and so-called realism, it could inspire the free world to act together (and pull itself together) to face the challenges it faces from these powers, its own shortcomings, and transnational problems. US foreign policy must be realistic about the limits of US power while representing more than a short-term opportunity. The Bidens approach takes us back to the best tradition of American grand strategy, recognizing that America succeeds when its interests and values ​​advance together.

However, what made the original Atlantic Charter so compelling was the action it inspired: while setting new rules and standards governing the behavior of states, the United States and others. World powers have also created new institutions to defend and enforce these rules. This included organizations such as the United Nations, the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (which became the World Trade Organization) and the World Bank open to all nations of the world who agreed to abide by their rules as well as NATO and other entities that have empowered the United States and its allies to act on their own to defend the free world.

Charter a wider course

Today, democratic nations should follow the new charter with bold actions and new institutions to address the urgent challenges facing democracies and the world, as they did in 1945. This will require work on two fronts main.

First, the Biden administration must rally support for the New Atlantic Charter among its allies and partners. As moving as his words are, the weakness of the document is that only two countries have issued it; for this to work, other leading democracies must register. German Chancellor Angela Merkels recently approved the Washington declaration, which expresses common support for respect for democratic principles and the defense of an open world, could be the first in a series of bilateral declarations that culminate in the multilateral approval of the New Atlantic Charter.

Nor can the charter serve as the foundation for a new world order without the membership of a larger and more representative group of nations from Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and Latin America. Biden is expected to start by encouraging fellow G7 members to endorse the charter and follow by inviting like-minded democracies around the world willing to work together.

Second, the Biden administration must establish new institutions to implement the new principles of the charters. The United States should bring together a group of leading D-10 democracies, along lines proposed by Johnson, to foster strategic alignment and coordinated action on challenges posed by China, Russia and the world. Biden should establish a democratic tech alliance to ensure the free world succeeds in the race for emerging technologies and develops standards to prevent abuse. It is also expected to forge a new trade deal that aligns the world’s democracies within a common framework to advance a free and fair global economy, demonstrating that democracy can be effective. At the same time, Biden is expected to use his planned Democracy Summit as a platform to build a larger coalition of free nations to defend democracy at home and promote democratic standards around the world.

As it moves forward, the Biden administration can draw on concrete recommendations in these key areas, such as those set out in the Carnegie Endowments Task Force on a U.S. foreign policy for the middle class and the CNAS technological alliance project. More broadly, the Declaration of Principles for Freedom, Prosperity and Peace prepared by an Atlantic Council task force made up of distinguished former officials from nineteen leading democracies around the world offers a model for mobilizing the world. democratic around common principles defending an order based on rules. The 2019 statement was endorsed by senior members of Bidens’ foreign policy team, including National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Tony Blinken, before they took office.

Simply issuing a new Atlantic charter will not be the answer, the statements are not directly applicable, but it is a good start. With determined American leadership, it could pave the way for the resurgence of a world order based on democratic ideals and common principles. By working together, global democracies will be in a stronger position to solve problems and fight bullies who believe their time has come.

Ambassador Daniel Fried, a distinguished member of the Atlantic Council, previously served as US Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs. Ash Jain is Director of Democratic Order at the Atlantic Council and previously served on the Secretary of State’s policy planning staff.

